No. 7 LSU Shuts Out UTA, Downs No. 22 Northwestern on Day One of Purple & Gold Challenge

BATON ROUGE, La. – Another solid all-around performance for the seventh-ranked LSU Tigers led the club to a day-one sweep on Friday in the 2025 Purple & Gold Challenge at Tiger Park.

LSU (7-0) opened the day with a 6-0 win over UT Arlington (4-4) and knocked off No. 21/22 Northwestern (3-4) 7-1 in the nightcap.

“I thought today were quality wins against quality opponents,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “It was two good performances today from our team. I loved what I saw and our response in the second game. We found a way to score runs. Another piece to our offense is not just our swings but how we run the bases and attack opportunities. The way we run the bases and seeing the players buy into what we have been trying to teach them is really fun to see.”

The Tigers continued to display strong pitching, registering a 0.50 ERA with 22 strikeouts, and gave up six hits and one run in 14.0 innings pitched. The LSU pitching staff held its opponents to a .133 batting average.

Pitcher Tatum Clopton (2-0) logged her first solo shutout as an LSU Tiger, striking out a career-high 10 batters in the first game against UT Arlington. It was LSU’s fifth shutout of the season. Freshman hurler Jayden Heavener (2-0) collected 12 strikeouts against Northwestern, which was the Tigers’ first top-25 win of the season.

LSU’s offense had things rolling, and it finished the day with a .346 batting average on 18 hits, including a season-high 12 knocks against Northwestern. The Tigers scored 13 runs and had 10 RBI. LSU’s base running added immense pressure on the opposing teams, scoring three runs on four throwing errors. Infielder Danieca Coffey (.800) led the Tigers by going 4-for-5 at the plate and scored a team-best four runs. Outfielder McKenzie Redoutey (.571) was 4-for-7 at the dish and drove in four runs.

Game One

In the first five innings, Clopton (2-0) retired 11 of UT Arlington’s first 15 batters and struck out the side in the third and fifth innings. The junior’s 10 strikeouts mark a career-high, overtaking her five punchouts against Cal Baptist on Feb. 12, 2022.

UT Arlington’s pitcher Jessica Adams (1-1) was charged the loss after allowing six runs on six hits with three walks on two strikeouts thrown in 6.0 innings.

The Tigers put up three runs in the first and fifth frames. In a four-hit first inning, LSU plated three runs courtesy of utility player Tori Edwards’ two-run double and outfielder McKaela Walker’s run-scoring single.

The Bayou Bengals increased its margin in the bottom of the fifth inning after Hodge drew a leadoff walk and advanced home behind two consecutive throwing errors by the Maverick defenders. Coffey also reached base on balls and stole second before outfielder Jalia Lassiter doubled down the left field line to score her. Pinch runner Maia Townsend took over for Lassiter on the base pads and was brought home on a single by Redoutey, stretching LSU’s advantage to 6-0 through five innings.

LSU’s defense ended the UTA threat in the sixth inning with a double play and sent the Mavericks out in order to secure the shutout in the seventh.

Game Two

Heavener (2-0) overcame a shaky start, walking four batters in the first two innings. She concluded with 12 strikeouts and surrendered four hits, one run and five walks.

Half of LSU’s season-high 12 hits came from Coffey (3-for-3) and Redoutey (3-for-4). Redoutey led the way with three RBI, and Coffey was the team leader, scoring two runs. Hodge also had a multi-hit game with two hits and scored one run.

Northwestern’s pitcher Riley Grudzielanek (1-3) was handed the loss after allowing seven runs on eight hits, four walks and two strikeouts in 3.1 innings pitched.

Northwestern opened the game with a run-off of a sacrifice fly in the first inning, but LSU responded by scoring seven unanswered runs in the second through fourth stanzas.

In the bottom of the second frame, Maddox McKee laced a ball to center field for a double and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Moments later, Savannah Bedell drove in the tying run on a single to third base.

After Heavener struck out the side in the top of the third, LSU scraped three runs on a hit and two errors, highlighted by Redoutey’s RBI single, to take a 4-1 advantage through three innings.

The LSU bats came alive in the bottom of the fourth inning, scoring three runs off four hits. Catcher Maci Bergeron roped a ball to left field to plate a run with the bases loaded, and Redoutey struck again with a two-RBI single for a 7-1 Tiger lead.

The Fighting Tigers kept the Wildcats off the scoreboard, led by Heavener’s seven strikeouts from the fourth inning on and a double play by the defense to end the game.

Up Next

The Purple & Gold Challenge continues tomorrow. LSU will take on No. 21/22 Northwestern at 2 p.m. CT, followed by a 4:30 p.m. CT game against No. 17/18 Virginia Tech.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.