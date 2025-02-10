Gymnastics Week Six Rankings

BATON ROUGE – LSU Gymnastics (6-2, 3-1 SEC) moved back up to No. 2 in the national rankings after defeating No. 14 Alabama in Tuscaloosa last Friday.

The Tigers jumped No. 3 Florida in this week’s rankings following the victory, now owning an average of 197.400. LSU previously spent the first three weeks of competition at No. 2.

LSU enters the seventeenth week of competition ranked in the top five on every event for the second straight week – first on vault, fourth on bars, fifth on beam and fourth on floor. The Tigers are the top vault team in the country for the second straight week.

The Tigers have recorded some of the top event scores in the country through six meets, including the second highest vault score (49.550), fifth highest bars score (49.425), fourth highest beam score (49.550) and sixth highest floor score (49.525). The squad enters week seven with averages of 49.417 on vault, 49.346 on bars, 49.296 on beam and 49.342 on floor.

The duo of senior Aleah Finnegan and freshman Kailin Chio continue to lead the Tigers in the all-around, placing amongst the top 25 gymnasts in the nation. Finnegan is ranked No. 14 in the all-around with her average of 39.412 while Chio is ranked No. 22 with her average of 39.346.

Haleigh Bryant returned to the vault lineup for the first time this season in the Tigers last competition and currently ranks No. 1 on the event after scoring a 9.925. Chio also shares the second spot on vault after posting a career high 9.975 against Alabama.

Chase Brock, Ashley Cowan and Konnor McClain also earned a spot amongst the top 25 gymnasts in the week six rankings.

View the full Road To Nationals rankings here.

Top 25 Individual Week Six Road To Nationals Rankings (Rank/Gymnast/AVG):

Vault

1. Haleigh Bryant – 9.925

2. Kailin Chio – 9.917

12. Aleah Finnegan – 9.883

25. Chase Brock – 9.862



Bars

9. Konnor McClain – 9.892

18. Ashley Cowan – 9.875

Beam

9. Kailin Chio – 9.904

19. Aleah Finnegan – 9.879

Floor

15. Haleigh Bryant – 9.900

All-Around

14. Aleah Finnegan – 39.412

22. Kailin Chio – 39.346