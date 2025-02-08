Godbless and Watkins Crack LSU's Top-10 Lists on Day Two of UNM Collegiate Classic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The LSU track and field team closed out there two-day stay competing at the UNM Collegiate Classic on Saturday, hosted at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

The first big moment of the day for the Tigers came in the men’s 60-meter semifinals. Freshman Jelani Watkins has continued to show promise from the start, clocking a PR and tying the No. 7 time in LSU performance-list history of 6.63 seconds (adjusted from 6.61 for altitude). His new PR ties another former LSU-football player in Donte Jackson, and comes a day after clocking a blazing time of 20.85a in the 200 meter.

Right after Watkins got done cooking the men’s side of the 60m, sophomore Tima Godbless followed that up with another LSU top-10 time in her semifinal. Godbless went through the line to win her heat with 7.14 seconds (adjusted to 7.16 for altitude). Her time tied her for ninth on the all-time LSU PL with the legend Kimberlyn Duncan.

The first final of the afternoon featuring a Tiger saw Matthew Sophia take silver in the 60-meter hurdles. Sophia went out hard from lane eight and was able to make up for a non-ideal situation to clock 6.69 seconds (7.71a) to earn silver. The time of 7.71a is a new SB, previously clocking 7.72 seconds at two previous meets this season.

Makeriah Harris ran a PR of 8.51a in the 60h.

Gabriella Cunningham ran a PR of 8.67a in the 60h.

Amal Glasgow ran a 400m PR of 46.93a.

Gregory Prince ran a 400m PR of 46.94a.

Jaiden Reid ran a 60m PR of 6.66a.

