Heisman Winners Burrow, Daniels Claim NFL Honors

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Heisman Trophy quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Joe Burrow both claimed honors last night as the league held its annual NFL Honors awards show in New Orleans.

Daniels earned NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Honors, while Burrow claimed the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

Daniels became LSU’s third NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year joining Odell Beckham Jr. (2014) and Ja’Marr Chase (2021). Former Tigers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas were finalists for this year’s award. All three LSU Offensive Rookie of the Year finalists were drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft with Daniels going No. 2 overall, Nabers No. 6 and Thomas No. 23.

In his first year with the Commanders, Daniels had as good a rookie season as any quarterback in NFL history, leading Washington to the NFC Championship Game and joining Dak Prescott and Ben Roethlisberger as the only rookie quarterbacks since 1935 to win 12 games.

He also become the first rookie in league history to pass for 3,500-yards and rush for 750-yards.

Daniels completed 69 percent of his passes, throwing for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns. He established the NFL record for rushing yards by a rookie quarterback with 891.

Burrow, who had his 2023 season cut short due to a wrist injury, led the NFL in passing yards (4,918) and TDs (43), ranked No. 3 in the league in passer-rating (108.5), and No. 4 in completion percentage (70.6). He became only the third quarterback in NFL history to have at least 4,500 passing yards and 40 passing TDs, while throwing fewer than 10 interceptions. He joined Tom Brady (2007) and Aaron Rodgers (2011) on that list.

Burrow was also a finalist for NFL Most Valuable Player, finishing fourth behind winner Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Saquon Barkley.

Burrow became LSU’s first Heisman Trophy winner since Billy Cannon in 1959 when he claimed the honor in 2019. Daniels followed by winning the Heisman Trophy in 2023.