Opening Weekend Features No. 9/10 LSU Hosting the 2025 Tiger Classic

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 9/10 LSU opens its 2025 campaign by hosting the Tiger Classic Feb. 7-9 at Tiger Park.

The Tigers’ doubleheader on Feb. 7 will begin with a 4 p.m. CT game against Charlotte, followed by a 6:30 p.m. CT matchup against Central Arkansas. LSU will face Charlotte and Central Arkansas again on Feb. 8, at 1:30 p.m. CT and 4 p.m. CT, respectively, before concluding the opening weekend with a 3 p.m. CT game against Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Lyn Rollins and Yvette Girouard will call each LSU game on SEC Network + throughout the weekend.

LSU is 24-4 in home openers since 1997 and has a 36-2 record against the 2025 Tiger Classic tournament field. The Tigers will play Charlotte for the first time in program history and are 11-1 against Central Arkansas and 25-1 versus Southeastern.

LSU is picked to finish sixth in the SEC Preseason Coaches Poll and have three players on the 2025 Preseason All-SEC Team, featuring two-time NFCA All-American Sydney Berzon, 2023 NFCA All-Region First Team selection Danieca Coffey, and two-time NFCA All-Region selection and transfer outfielder Jalia Lassiter.

LSU returns 17 players from the 2024 roster but only four starters, including Berzon, Coffey, Maci Bergeron and McKenzie Redoutey. The Bayou Bengals will welcome nine newcomers, highlighted by three transfers in infielder Avery Hodge (Oklahoma), Ashley Vallejo (McNeese) and Lassiter (Ole Miss).

