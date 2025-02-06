LSU Gold
Softball

Opening Weekend Features No. 9/10 LSU Hosting the 2025 Tiger Classic

LSU will play five games in three days during opening weekend.

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 9/10 LSU opens its 2025 campaign by hosting the Tiger Classic Feb. 7-9 at Tiger Park.

The Tigers’ doubleheader on Feb. 7 will begin with a 4 p.m. CT game against Charlotte, followed by a 6:30 p.m. CT matchup against Central Arkansas. LSU will face Charlotte and Central Arkansas again on Feb. 8, at 1:30 p.m. CT and 4 p.m. CT, respectively, before concluding the opening weekend with a 3 p.m. CT game against Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Lyn Rollins and Yvette Girouard will call each LSU game on SEC Network + throughout the weekend.

LSU is 24-4 in home openers since 1997 and has a 36-2 record against the 2025 Tiger Classic tournament field. The Tigers will play Charlotte for the first time in program history and are 11-1 against Central Arkansas and 25-1 versus Southeastern.    

LSU is picked to finish sixth in the SEC Preseason Coaches Poll and have three players on the 2025 Preseason All-SEC Team, featuring two-time NFCA All-American Sydney Berzon, 2023 NFCA All-Region First Team selection Danieca Coffey, and two-time NFCA All-Region selection and transfer outfielder Jalia Lassiter.

LSU returns 17 players from the 2024 roster but only four starters, including Berzon, Coffey, Maci Bergeron and McKenzie Redoutey. The Bayou Bengals will welcome nine newcomers, highlighted by three transfers in infielder Avery Hodge (Oklahoma), Ashley Vallejo (McNeese) and Lassiter (Ole Miss).

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and X.

vs. Charlotte

Charlotte has reached the NCAA Tournament in the last two seasons and is the reigning American Athletic Conference regular season and tournament champion. However, the 49ers will field a new team in 2025 under first-year head coach Courtney Breault. Breault spent the previous five seasons at Clemson as the recruiting coordinator and primarily worked with the infielders. During her tenure, Breault helped Clemson reach the NCAA Tournament four times and earned back-to-back Super Regional appearances in 2022 and 2023.

vs. Central Arkansas

Central Arkansas is picked to finish fourth in the ASUN Preseason Coaches Poll. Last season, the Bears went 26-27-1 and was 15-7-1 in the ASUN Conference. UCA is led by two ASUN Defensive Player of the Year winners, third baseman Kylie Griffin (2024) and shortstop Madi Young (2024). Central Arkansas has 10 teams on its schedule who made the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

All 12 of the games between LSU and Central Arkansas have been played at Tiger Park. LSU is currently on a three-game winning streak in the series after UCA pulled off a 3-2 upset in 2022 for its lone win.     

vs. Southeastern

After reaching its first-ever NCAA Tournament berth last season, Southeastern enters the 2025 season as the favorite to win the Southland Conference. SLU tied a single-season record for victories, concluding 2024 with a 47-15 record and marking the club’s third consecutive season with 40 or more wins. Southeastern is led by four preseason All-SLC honorees, including infielders Chloe Magee, Maddie Watson, Maria Detiller and outfielder Shenita Tucker.

The Tigers boast a 16-game winning streak against Southeastern and are 18-0 when playing against the Lady Lions at Tiger Park.

