Michaela Rose Receiving Votes on The Bowerman Watch List Update No. 1

NEW ORLEANS – The USTFCCCA released their first in-season update for The Bowerman Women’s Watch List on Wednesday, the first of seven in-season updates released throughout the indoor and outdoor seasons.

This week’s update is missing Brianna Lyston and Michaela Rose, as they have yet to open up in their primary events in 2025. Although Rose is not on the list this week, she is receiving votes in the first edition of updates.

The senior is fresh off of helping the women’s distance-medley relay team rewrite their LSU record in the event with 10:51.40 at the Razorback Invitational. The Tiger blazed through the line with an 800-meter split of 1:59.49, as the DMR squad recorded the No. 2 time in the nation. The following day she paced the women’s mile through 800 meters as her fellow teammate, Lorena Rangel Batres, recorded a new LSU record in the heat.

Rose opened up her season a couple weeks prior with a time of 4:41.87 in the mile at the LSU Purple Tiger, which converts to 4:39.11 for track size purposes.

The nation will be awaiting her first appearance in the 800m, as that will most likely propel her back onto The Bowerman Watch List, and possibly the No. 1 time in the country. A meet to watch for where this could happen will be the David Hemery Valentine Invitational next weekend in Boston.

The men’s edition of The Bowerman Preseason Watch List will be released tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. CT. For more about The Bowerman, visit ustfccca.org.

