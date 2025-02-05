Former LSU Golf Star Ingrid Lindblad Makes LPGA Member Debut Thursday

BATON ROUGE – For Ingrid Lindblad, Thursday is a day she has longed dreamed for in her golf career.

After her stellar award-winning college career, and a success half-year on the Epson Tour, she now tees off in her first professional tournament as a member of the Ladies Professional Golf Association at the Founders Cup presented by the U.S. Virgin Islands at the Bradenton Country Club in Bradenton, Florida.

Lindblad will tee off at 11:06 CT Thursday in the par 72-hole tournament which will be covered by The Golf Channel, starting at 10 a.m. both Thursday and Friday and then 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Lindblad earned her LPGA card in just nine starts on the Epson Tour this past summer.

The Swedish star made seven cuts in nine starts with five top 10 finishes and earned her first professional victory at the 2024 Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic. She finished sixth in the Epson Tour’s Race for the Card to earn LPGA Tour status for the 2025 season.

Lindblad rewrote the LSU record book in her five years at LSU, winning a Southeastern Conference record 15 times. She was Number 1 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings for over a year before turning professional and in 2023 won the McCormack Media for top amateur presented by the USGA and the R&A.

She also won the 2024 ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel, the 2024 Inkster Award presented by Workday and was the 2024 WGCA PING Player of the Year. She was named a five-time WGCA First Team All-American and was named the SEC Player of the Year in 2020, 2022 and 2024.

She played in four Augusta National Women’s Amateur events and finished in the top 3, three times – 2021 (T3), 2022 (T2) and 2024 (3).

Also making her season debut will be another former LSU All-American, Madelene Sagstrom. Sagstrom, who this week was named the newest Brand Ambassadors for LPGA/USGA Girls Golf. The Ambassadors will raise awareness for the global program, which has introduced more than one million girls to the game since 1989. Additionally, these ambassadors will help drive the LPGA Foundation’s One Million MORE Girls campaign, an ongoing fundraising effort dedicated to reaching the next million girls.

Sagstrom, who finished her LSU career in 2015, joined the LPGA Tour in 2017. She has one tour title and more than $4.5 million in LPGA career earnings. She presently ranks just outside the top 100 in career earnings on the tour.

She has been part of four Solheim Cups in 2017, 2021, 2023 and 2024.

Sagstrom tees off at 6:48 a.m. to open her LPGA 2025 schedule.