LSU Women’s DMR Breaks Program Record on Day One of Razorback Invitational

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The LSU track and field team closed out day one of the Razorback Invitational on Friday, hosted at the Randal Tyson Track Center.

Final Results

A few weeks after jumping a personal-best distance of 6.42 meters (21’ 0.75”) at the LSU Purple Tiger, junior Machaeda Linton followed it up with yet another best in Arkansas. Linton improved on her best by reaching 6.63 meters (21’ 9”) on her every first jump of the afternoon. Her new PR moves her from ninth to fourth in LSU performance-list history and put her at No. 5 in the nation so far this indoor season.

Another member of the jump squad for LSU, Kuda Chadenga, moved up from 10th to No. 8 on the all-time LSU performance list. Chadenga soared over the height of 2.15 meters (7’ 0.5”) to finish seventh overall in high jump.

Closing out the night in exciting fashion was the women’s DMR squad consisting of Callie Hardy, Garriel White, Michaela Rose and Lorena Rangel Batres. The team clocked a new LSU record of 10:51.40 to finish second overall behind Oregon, the time would’ve won last year’s NCAA Championships by .02 seconds.

Head Coach Dennis Shaver’s Notables

Jaden James threw a PR of 49’ 4.5” in weight throw.

Jaiden Reid ran a PR of 20.97 in the 200m.

Jayden Phillip ran a PR of 21.55 in the 200m.

Aniyah Bigam ran a PR of 23.46 in the 200m.

Tima Godbless ran a PR of 23.52 in the 200m.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.