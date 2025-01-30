Three Represents LSU on 2025 Preseason All-SEC Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Pitcher Sydney Berzon, infielder Danica Coffey and outfielder Jalia Lassiter are listed on the 2025 Preseason All-SEC Softball Team, and the LSU Tigers are picked to finish sixth in the 2025 SEC Softball Preseason Coaches’ Poll announced by the league office Thursday morning.

Berzon is a two-time All-American pitcher, coming off a 20-9 record in the circle with a 1.78 ERA behind 185 strikeouts in 2024. Berzon tossed three shutouts last season and set a SEC Tournament record, throwing 14.0 innings on 208 pitches in an instant classic 2-1 victory over Alabama (May 8, 2024). The Buffalo, N.Y. native is the first pitcher to win 20 or more games in the circle in a single season since Carley Hoover posted a 22-8 mark in 2016. Berzon will enter the 2025 season with a 34-17 career record, 1.84 ERA, 312 strikeouts, seven shutouts and seven saves, which ranks No. 5 all-time in the program’s record book.

Coffey, a 2023 NFCA South All-Region First Team selection, returns to the hot corner for the Tigers in 2025 after suffering an injury 16 games into the 2024 season. At the time of the injury, Coffey led the team with a .408 batting average and .500 on-base percentage, tallying 19 hits, including two home runs, 16 runs, 11 RBI and was 5-for-7 in stolen bases. Not only will Coffey enter the season on a 10-game hitting streak, but she currently ranks No. 5 all-time at LSU with a .437 career on-base percentage and No. 7 with a .358 batting average.

Lassiter is a two-time NFCA All-Region selection who transferred to LSU after two seasons at Ole Miss. In two seasons with the Rebels, Lassiter had a .302 batting average with 109 hits, including nine triples and seven home runs. She has scored 72 runs, 51 RBI, 47 walks and 37 stolen bases in her career. She also boasts a .994 career fielding percentage with 171 putouts, four assists and one error. Last season, Lassiter ranked No. 3 in the SEC with a .314 batting average and No. 9 with 61 hits.

Eight schools and 24 players graced the preseason All-SEC Team, including 19 recently placed on the Top 53 Watch List for the 2025 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year. Berzon and Coffey appeared on the Top 53 Watch List. Florida and Texas led the way with five selections, and Oklahoma and Texas A&M joined LSU with three honorees. Arkansas and Tennessee garnered two spots each, and Alabama received one preseason accolade. The league’s head coaches vote on the Preseason All-SEC Softball Team, which consists of at least 21 players with no ties broken.

LSU totaled 115 points in the Coaches’ Poll, coming in at No. 6. Texas is predicted to win the SEC in its first season as a member, tallying 186 votes and seven first-place votes. Florida, the defending SEC Tournament Champion, claimed second place with 181 and six first-place votes, and Oklahoma, the four-time reigning National Champion, finished with 170 points and picked up the final two first-place votes to round out the top three. Points were compiled on a descending basis. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their team.

No. 9/10 LSU will open the 2025 season at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge, La., with the Tiger Classic Feb. 7-9, hosting Central Arkansas, Charlotte and Southeastern Louisiana. The full tournament schedule for opening weekend can be found here. The Tigers will begin its 2025 SEC slate with a three-game series against Kentucky on March 14-16 at Tiger Park, and the 2025 SEC Tournament is scheduled for May 6-10 at Jack Turner Softball Stadium in Athens, Ga.

2025 SEC Softball Preseason Coaches’ Poll

(First-Place Votes in Parentheses)

Place School Points 1. Texas (7) 186 2. Florida (6) 181 3. Oklahoma (2) 170 4. Tennessee 158 5. Texas A&M 153 6. LSU 115 7. Arkansas 104 8. Georgia 103 9. Missouri 100 10. Alabama 97 11. Kentucky 55 12. Mississippi State 54 13. Auburn 37 14. Ole Miss 34 15. South Carolina 28

2025 Preseason All-SEC Softball Team