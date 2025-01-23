LSU Swimming & Diving In The CSCAA Poll: Jan. 23, 2025
BATON ROUGE, La. – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released the latest edition of the Division I Top 25 dual meet poll Thursday with LSU women’s team appearing in the top 25.
The LSU women are ranked No. 20 in the newest poll, while the LSU men are receiving votes in the men’s poll. Most recently, LSU took on Texas A&M at the Rec Center Natatorium, falling short in both team finishes.
Despite that, LSU swimmer Michaela de Villiers received recognition from the conference office by being named the SEC Swimmer of the Week. De Villiers swept the sprint freestyle events and recorded a 22.13 in the leadoff leg of the 200-yard freestyle relay. The split was the fourth-best 50-free in program history. Additionally, her 100-free time (48.43) ranks seventh in LSU history.
The committee, consisting of Division I coaches, assesses and ranks the nation’s top 25 dual meet teams. Their evaluation takes into account head-to-head dual meet outcomes, performances since the last rankings, season-long performances, dual meet records, roster changes (such as injuries), and data from the SwimCloud Simulator. It’s important to note that the poll’s objective is not to predict the top finishers in a championship meet format.
The Tigers return to action Friday, Jan. 24 at 3:00 p.m. CT to take on Delta State in the LSU Natatorium. LSU’s senior meet will follow the next day, Jan. 25, with LSU competing in a tri-team meet against Cincinnati and Delta State at 10:00 a.m. CT.
The following is the women’s poll with the men’s poll right behind it:
Division I Women
|Rk
|Prv
|Team
|Points
|Record
|1
|1
|Virginia
|425
|3-0
|2
|2
|Texas
|407
|4-0
|3
|3
|Stanford
|391
|4-0
|4
|4
|Florida
|367
|6-1
|5
|5
|Tennessee
|365
|3-1
|6
|6
|Indiana
|331
|3-2
|7
|7
|Michigan
|311
|4-1
|8
|9
|California
|293
|4-1
|8
|10
|NC State
|293
|3-0
|10
|8
|Louisville
|285
|5-0
|11
|11
|Georgia
|250
|4-3
|12
|12
|Wisconsin
|244
|4-0
|13
|13
|Ohio State
|223
|5-1
|14
|18
|Southern California
|183
|2-2
|15
|15
|Alabama
|177
|3-1
|16
|17
|North Carolina
|166
|2-3
|17
|14
|Arizona State
|160
|7-3
|18
|22
|South Carolina
|137
|5-2
|19
|21
|Texas A&M
|121
|5-1
|20
|16
|LSU
|109
|6-3
|21
|19
|Auburn
|87
|2-0
|22
|24
|UCLA
|73
|3-4
|23
|20
|Duke
|68
|4-1
|24
|23
|Minnesota
|33
|6-3
|25
|25
|Florida State
|19
|4-3
Division I Men
|Rk
|Prv
|Team
|Points
|Record
|1
|1
|Texas
|400
|4-0
|2
|2
|Indiana
|381
|3-1
|3
|5
|California
|360
|4-1
|4
|3
|Arizona State
|358
|8-0
|5
|4
|Florida
|330
|4-3
|6
|6
|NC State
|313
|2-1
|7
|7
|Georgia
|291
|3-3
|8
|9
|Tennessee
|288
|1-2
|9
|8
|Stanford
|284
|1-2
|10
|13
|Michigan
|252
|3-1
|11
|10
|Louisville
|241
|4-0
|12
|19
|Virginia Tech
|205
|8-1
|13
|12
|North Carolina
|197
|4-1
|14
|11
|Ohio State
|188
|4-1
|15
|14
|Auburn
|186
|3-1
|16
|16
|Southern California
|171
|2-2
|17
|23
|Texas A&M
|137
|3-1
|18
|17
|Virginia
|125
|0-3
|19
|15
|Alabama
|120
|2-1
|20
|21
|Georgia Tech
|61
|4-1
|21
|22
|Florida State
|60
|1-4
|22
|NR
|Kentucky
|54
|4-2
|23
|NR
|Harvard
|43
|5-0
|24
|NR
|Northwestern
|41
|8-0
|24
|NR
|Princeton
|41
|6-1
Also Receiving Votes:
LSU (31), Arizona (22), Wisconsin (15), Minnesota (3), SMU (2)