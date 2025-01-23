LSU Swimming & Diving In The CSCAA Poll: Jan. 23, 2025

BATON ROUGE, La. – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released the latest edition of the Division I Top 25 dual meet poll Thursday with LSU women’s team appearing in the top 25.

The LSU women are ranked No. 20 in the newest poll, while the LSU men are receiving votes in the men’s poll. Most recently, LSU took on Texas A&M at the Rec Center Natatorium, falling short in both team finishes.

Despite that, LSU swimmer Michaela de Villiers received recognition from the conference office by being named the SEC Swimmer of the Week. De Villiers swept the sprint freestyle events and recorded a 22.13 in the leadoff leg of the 200-yard freestyle relay. The split was the fourth-best 50-free in program history. Additionally, her 100-free time (48.43) ranks seventh in LSU history.

The committee, consisting of Division I coaches, assesses and ranks the nation’s top 25 dual meet teams. Their evaluation takes into account head-to-head dual meet outcomes, performances since the last rankings, season-long performances, dual meet records, roster changes (such as injuries), and data from the SwimCloud Simulator. It’s important to note that the poll’s objective is not to predict the top finishers in a championship meet format.

The Tigers return to action Friday, Jan. 24 at 3:00 p.m. CT to take on Delta State in the LSU Natatorium. LSU’s senior meet will follow the next day, Jan. 25, with LSU competing in a tri-team meet against Cincinnati and Delta State at 10:00 a.m. CT.

The following is the women’s poll with the men’s poll right behind it:

Division I Women

Rk Prv Team Points Record 1 1 Virginia 425 3-0 2 2 Texas 407 4-0 3 3 Stanford 391 4-0 4 4 Florida 367 6-1 5 5 Tennessee 365 3-1 6 6 Indiana 331 3-2 7 7 Michigan 311 4-1 8 9 California 293 4-1 8 10 NC State 293 3-0 10 8 Louisville 285 5-0 11 11 Georgia 250 4-3 12 12 Wisconsin 244 4-0 13 13 Ohio State 223 5-1 14 18 Southern California 183 2-2 15 15 Alabama 177 3-1 16 17 North Carolina 166 2-3 17 14 Arizona State 160 7-3 18 22 South Carolina 137 5-2 19 21 Texas A&M 121 5-1 20 16 LSU 109 6-3 21 19 Auburn 87 2-0 22 24 UCLA 73 3-4 23 20 Duke 68 4-1 24 23 Minnesota 33 6-3 25 25 Florida State 19 4-3

Division I Men

Rk Prv Team Points Record 1 1 Texas 400 4-0 2 2 Indiana 381 3-1 3 5 California 360 4-1 4 3 Arizona State 358 8-0 5 4 Florida 330 4-3 6 6 NC State 313 2-1 7 7 Georgia 291 3-3 8 9 Tennessee 288 1-2 9 8 Stanford 284 1-2 10 13 Michigan 252 3-1 11 10 Louisville 241 4-0 12 19 Virginia Tech 205 8-1 13 12 North Carolina 197 4-1 14 11 Ohio State 188 4-1 15 14 Auburn 186 3-1 16 16 Southern California 171 2-2 17 23 Texas A&M 137 3-1 18 17 Virginia 125 0-3 19 15 Alabama 120 2-1 20 21 Georgia Tech 61 4-1 21 22 Florida State 60 1-4 22 NR Kentucky 54 4-2 23 NR Harvard 43 5-0 24 NR Northwestern 41 8-0 24 NR Princeton 41 6-1

Also Receiving Votes:

LSU (31), Arizona (22), Wisconsin (15), Minnesota (3), SMU (2)