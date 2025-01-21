Michaela de Villiers Named SEC Swimmer of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU swimmer Michaela de Villiers was named SEC Swimmer of the Week Tuesday following her performance in an SEC dual meet at Texas A&M, the conference office announced.

De Villiers, a native of Cape Town, South Africa, finished the dual meet against the Aggies by sweeping the sprint freestyle events in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle. She clocked respective times of 22.47 and 48.43.

She also competed in the 200-yard freestyle relay, taking on the leadoff role. LSU finished first in the event with a time of 1:29.26, and de Villiers clocked a split of 22.13 at the leadoff spot. Her time of 22.13 ranks as the fourth best 50-yard freestyle time in program history.

In addition to her time in the relay leadoff leg, her 100-free time was the seventh best time in LSU history.

De Villiers shared the honor with Georgia’s Ieva Maluka.

The Tigers return to action Friday, Jan. 24 at 3:00 p.m. CT to take on Delta State in the LSU Natatorium. LSU’s senior meet will follow the next day, Jan. 25, with LSU competing in a tri-team meet against Cincinnati and Delta State at 10:00 a.m. CT.