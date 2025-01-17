T&F Tallies Four Additions to the Program’s All-Time Performance Lists at Purple Tiger

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team opened up the 2024 season at home on Friday at the Carl Maddox Field House.

Final Results | Results (PDF)

The men’s 60-meter hurdle was hotly contested, as usual when there are Tigers on the track. Friday’s final saw junior Jahiem Stern reach a new level as he followed up his PR of 7.70 seconds from the semis with a personal-best time of 7.64 seconds in the final to win. His new PR puts him at No. 5 on the all-time LSU performance list, jumping ahead of his teammate, Matthew Sophia, who clocked 7.70 seconds to finish second in today’s final. Stern’s time was also a Carl Maddox Field House record, No. 3 in the nation and No. 5 in the world.

One of the newest additions to the LSU track & field squad is Machaeda Linton. The Kingston, Jamaica, had arguably her best moment of the day when she recorded a new PR of 6.42 meters (21’ 0.75”) to take the win in long jump. Her new PR moved her up to No. 9 on the all-time LSU performance list and added .28 meters to her previous best of 6.14 meters (20’ 1.75”).

Linton was not done once she claimed the long jump win. The junior went on to take second overall with a PR of 7.35 seconds in the women’s 60 meter, while also first overall amongst collegiate runners as alumna Kortnei Johnson took the win in 7.33 seconds.

The women’s 60m races also saw sophomore Tima Godbless recorded a personal-best time of 7.22 seconds in the heats. Godbless was only .04 seconds off of the insanely-talented LSU PL, and her new PR of 7.22 ranks her No. 3 in the nation.

Senior Johanna Duplantis opened here season improving on her No. 4 spot on the all-time LSU performance list. Duplantis soared over the height of 4.06 meters (13’ 3.75”) for her new PR and the event win. The clearance improved on her previous best of 4.00 meters (13’ 1.5”) from the Red Raider Open in 2023.

Freshman Kam Franklin didn’t wait to make an impact for the Tigers as he soared into the LSU top-10 all time during Friday’s meet. The 6’4” Tiger out of Frisco, Texas, cleared a height of 2.12 meters (6’ 11.5”), which was second overall and first amongst collegiate jumpers at the meet. The clearance moved him to No. 9 on the LSU PL tying his current teammates Kuda Chadenga and Isaac Onuoha, and was only .03 meters off of his all-time best clearance from high school.

Head Coach Dennis Shaver’s Notables

Ambria Langley won in shot put with a PR of 46’ 9”.

Michael Vocke ran a PR of 4:10.85 in the mile to win.

Jaiden Reid won the 60m with a time of 6.73.

Michaela Rose won the mile with a time of 4:41.87.

Gwyneth Hughes won the 3000m with a time of 10:01.48.

Casey Goetschel ran a PR of 8:25.44 to win the 3000m.

Jaden James threw a PR of 46’ 4” in weight throw.

Dyllon Nimmers ran a PR of 4:18.99 in the mile.

Ella Chesnut ran a mile PR of 4:53.00.

Emerald Kehr ran a mile PR of 4:53.45.

Svenya Stoyanoff ran a mile PR of 4:58.72.

Tima Godbless ran a 60m PR of 7.22.

Machaeda Linton ran a 60m PR of 7.35.

Josiah Gaynor jumped a PR of 24’ 8.25” in long jump.

Jayden Phillip ran a PR of 7.90 in the 60m.

Hugh Carlson ran a PR of 8:25.63 in the 3000m.

Trenton Sandler ran a PR of 8:35.21 in the 3000m.

Up Next

LSU will be heading to Lubbock, Texas, for the one-day long Red Raider Open on Friday, January 24.

