Chio, Cowan Earn Week Two SEC Gymnastics Awards

BATON ROUGE – Freshman Kailin Chio earned her second consecutive SEC Gymnastics Award after her week two performance along with junior Ashley Cowan, announced by the league on Tuesday.

A native of Henderson, Nevada, Chio was named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week following her career-high 39.625 all-around performance in the Tigers last meet at the Sprouts Collegiate Quad in Oklahoma City. She posted scores of 9.950 on vault, 9.900 on bars, 9.850 on beam and 9.925 on floor at the meet.

While Chio shares this week’s award with Oklahoma’s Lily Pederson, the freshman has earned SEC Freshman honors in back-to-back weeks following her first two collegiate meets at LSU.

She currently ranks the No. 5 all-arounder in the country and earned a spot in the top 20 on every event following the first two weeks of competition.

A native of Hillsborough, North Carolina, Cowan tabbed her first conference award of her career as she was named the SEC Co-Specialist of the Week following her 9.950 bars routine in the Sprouts Quad. She shares the week two honor with Danie Ferris from Florida.

Cowan ranks tenth on bars in the nation with her average of 9.900.

No. 2 LSU returns home to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center this week as the squad will open conference competition against No. 7 Florida on Friday, January 17, at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

