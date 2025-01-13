Gymnastics Week Two Rankings

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics team (3-1) remains the No. 2 team in the country with an average of 197.475 following their performance in the Sprout’s Collegiate Quad last Saturday in Oklahoma City.

The Tigers recorded their highest road opener score in program history in the second-annual Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad Meet, finishing in second at the meet with their score of 197.650. LSU came in second only to No. 1 Oklahoma, who finished on top of the meet with a 197.950. No. 6 California finished third with a 197.275 and No. 4 Utah rounded out the afternoon session in fourth with a 196.800.

Senior Aleah Finnegan took home the floor title while freshman Kailin Chio finished on top on vault. They both put on a strong showing in OKC, posting a 39.625 in the all-around, which tied for second in the afternoon session.

No. 2 LSU returns home to open conference competition in a primetime matchup this week against No. 7 Florida on Friday, January 17 at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2. The squad enters the third week of competition ranked second on vault (49.400), third on bars (49.350), seventh on beam (49.213) and first on floor (49.513) for the second consecutive week.

Finnegan and Chio continue to shine for the Tigers in the all-around. Finnegan is ranked second in the country while Chio sits in fifth. The duo also ranks amongst the top-20 performers on every event.

Other Tigers that earned a spot in the national rankings include Chase Brock, Amari Drayton and Ashley Cowan. Brock and Drayton both rank No. 17 on vault with their averages of 9.875, while Drayton also ranks No. 12 on floor. Cowan ranks No. 10 on bars with her average of 9.900.

View the full Road To Nationals rankings here.