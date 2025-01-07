Men’s Basketball Falls at Missouri, 83-67

COLUMBIA, Missouri – The Missouri Tigers were able to take advantage of LSU miscues early in the Southeastern Conference contest here Tuesday night at Mizzou Arena and came away with an 83-67 win over LSU.

Missouri dominated the first half almost from the beginning after LSU scored the first two points of the game.

The home Tigers hit eight first-half three-pointers and took big advantage early of some LSU miscues as LSU committed 10 first half turnovers to allow Missouri to score 14 points off turnovers. Compounding the situation was both Jordan Sears and Vyctorius Miller each had three first-half fouls.

LSU shot 9-of-24 from the field (38 percent) with four treys, while Missouri shot 46 percent, making 13-of-28. Missouri led by 15, 42-27, at the half after the Tigers scored the final four points.

The teams played nearly even in the second half as Missouri outscored the Tigers, 41-40, with LSU making 14-of-30 field goals and only making four turnovers.

LSU fell behind by 21 early in the second half but the Tigers had a couple of 7-0 runs which allowed LSU to get within 12 with 7:40 to play.

But Missouri kept dropping in three pointers and getting to the free throw line making 12-of-25 attempts and 21-of-27 free throw makes.

Cam Carter led LSU with his 11th straight double figure scoring game of 17 points while Curtis Givens III equaled his season high point total recorded in the season opening ULM game with 15. Givens was the only Tiger with multiple three-pointers, hitting three-of-eight attempts. Dji Bailey and Daimion Collins had 11 points apiece. Derek Fountain led LSU with seven rebounds. Bailey also had four assists and two steals.

Tamar Bates led Missouri with 20 points, while Anthony Robinson II added 16. Marques Warrick scored 12 points with Mark Mitchell scoring 11 and Caleb Grill 10. Josh Gray led the game with 10 boards.

Missouri out rebounded LSU, 39-27. LSU made 23-of-54 field goal attempts (42.6 percent) and 8-of-20 from distance. LSU was 13-of-19 at the free throw line.

LSU returns to action Saturday evening at 5 p.m. against Ole Miss at The Pavilion in Oxford.

LSU vs Missouri Men’s Basketball

January 7, 2025

Post-game quotes

LSU Head Coach Matt McMahon

On a similar first half struggle …

“It’s a first half, same thing. The last two games against the number one and number four teams in the country in steals and we’ve got to figure out a new way to get some solutions to do a better job taking care of the ball against the pressure. They’re denying all our passes, putting a lot of pressure on us to beat them one-on-one, and did a nice job forcing us into a lot of mistakes in the first half. And then you mentioned the second shots. I thought the three point line for them was critical tonight as well seemed like anytime we got a little run they hit a big three and shot it well from behind the arc.”

On changing the lineup for the second half …

“We had some good performances from individuals. I thought it was huge to see [guard] Curtis Givens really step up and show some leadership at the point guard position. We’ve been struggling there of late and I thought he was able to get us into offense. We moved the ball a lot better there in the second-half. He hit some big threes. Daimion Collins was productive that was an important thing to see. You know, he really tried to fight through on Saturday, you know, after his shoulder injury last week. I thought he played very well and provided some stability there in the front court. And then Dji Bailey, you know really solid for us really competed at a high level and I think that needs to become contagious throughout our team to have some more grit and toughness there on the perimeter against these pressure defenses that we’re seeing.”