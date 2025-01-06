Kim Mulkey Show Debuts Tuesday At TJ Ribs

BATON ROUGE – The Kim Mulkey Show returns Tuesday night at 7 p.m. CT for its first show of the season at TJ Ribs on Acadian Thruway.

The one-hour show that airs live every Tuesday features the LSU Women’s Basketball head coach along with play-by-play voice Patrick Wright to discuss recent games as well as storylines for upcoming game. Once again, Coach Mulkey has invited the head coaches from all the other women sports at LSU to join her show for a segment each week. LSU Gymnastics Coach Jay Clark will be the first guest of the season.

Listeners are encouraged to be a part of the show by submitting a question online, or tagging @LSUradio or @VoiceLadyTigers on X (formerly Twitter).

Kim Mulkey Show Schedule

Show #1: Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025 – Jay Clark, LSU Gymnastics

Show #2: Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025 – Taylor Fogleman, LSU Women’s Tennis

Show #3: Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025 – Russell Brock, LSU Beach Volleyball

Show #4: Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025 – Garrett Runion, LSU Women’s Golf

Show #5: Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025 – Beth Torina, LSU Softball

Show #6: Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025 – Tonya Johnson, LSU Volleyball

Show #7: Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025 – Dennis Shaver, LSU Track & Field

Show #8: Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025 – Rick Bishop, LSU Swimming and Diving

Show #9: Tuesday, March 4, 2025 – Sian Hudson, LSU Soccer