Jovan Lekic Breaks National Record in 200-Free at Short Course World Championships

BUDAPEST – LSU swimmer Jovan Lekic broke the national record for his home country of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 200-meter freestyle earlier this week inside the Duna Arena at the 2024 Short Course World Championships.

Lekic finished in 35th place with a time of 1:45.07. In addition to the time breaking the national record, it is a personal best for the sophomore. In 2021, Lekic broke three records in a single meet at the European Junior Championships (400-free, 800-free, 1,500-free). He also holds the 400-yard IM national record after clocking a time of 4:27.60 in 2023.

The Hungarian capital has a rich history of hosting premier World Aquatics events, having organized the 2017 and 2022 editions of the World Aquatics Championships and numerous World Cup events. The most recent World Swimming Championships marked Hungary’s first time as host of the World Championships in a 25-meter pool at the revered Duna Arena.

Lekic, a native of Banja Luka, Bosnia, headed to Budapest with top-20 times in the country for the 200-yard freestyle (No. 16 – 1:34.25), 500-yard freestyle (No. 9 – 4:14.43), and 1,650-yard freestyle (No. 8 – 14:50.90). At the midseason invitational in Athens, Lekic accomplished three top five finishes in the 200-free, 500-free, and 1,650-free.

Lekic’s times at the Georgia Invitational were either season bests or personal bests. His personal best came in the 1,650-free, where he claimed fourth with a time of 14:50.90. Lekic also met the NCAA B standard in each event.

The swimming Tigers return to action in January when LSU travels back to Georgia to compete against the Bulldogs in an SEC dual meet. The meet at the Gabrielsen Natatorium is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. CT. Before returning to Athens, the diving Tigers will compete at the Georgia Diving Invitational from January 3 through January 5.