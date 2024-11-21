With LSU being the heart of Louisiana, Tiger fans see many of their native athletes become Tiger legends such as Ja’Marr Chase, Mondo Duplantis, Leonard Fournette and Seimone Augustus.

Destined to suit up in the Purple and Gold, the next star athlete from Zachary, La., Sean “Squirrel” Burrell, is continuously accomplishing everything he has dreamed of on the track, and then some.

“LSU is close to home,” said Burrell. “I have the support system, and I have the stability. The (LSU track and field) coaches made LSU feel like home. They have always supported me by coming to my state meets and supporting my races … It’s a win-win.”

Prior to Burrell running track at LSU, he seized three high school outdoor state titles in 2018 as a sophomore. He ran 45.74 in the 400 meters, breaking the previous state mark of 45.99 seconds, a standing record for over 20 years.

“That was a pivotal moment because being that young, breaking the high school state record shaped me to be the athlete I am today,” said Burrell.

After his record-breaking high school career, Burrell continued the trend of reaching new heights when he arrived in Baton Rouge.

In his breakout season as a Tiger in 2021, he set a U20 world record in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 47.85 at the NCAA Outdoor Championships to win gold, becoming the fourth fastest in collegiate history and the second fastest in LSU history.

“It was unheard of for someone under 20 and doing it my first year ever running 400-meter hurdles was an accomplishment on my side, as well as an accomplishment for the coaches,” said Burrell.

Let’s not forget his nomination as the semifinalist for The Bowerman, the “Heisman Trophy of Track and Field.” The award is given to the athlete with the most outstanding performances during the NCAA indoor and outdoor track and field seasons.

He was persistent in showing that he is the best 400-meter hurdler in the nation, earning his second consecutive title at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championship, clocking 48.70 seconds.

Burrell is a two-time NCAA National Champion, a four-time USTFCCCA First Team All-American and a six-time USTFCCCA Second Team All-American. As he enters his final year, he has already placed himself among the “GOATs” of LSU Track and Field.

Track and field is as much of a team sport as an individual one. The outdoor 4×400-meter relay team Burrell was a part of recorded the sixth-best time in LSU history of 3:01.00 in the 2021 Texas Relays. They also clocked 3:01.28 in the 2024 SEC Outdoor Championships, ranking ninth in LSU history.

Of course, he could not have achieved this without the help of his teammates and their competitive grit.

“Dorian Camel and Da’Marcus Fleming, we would go back and forth in reps helping shape us to be the athletes we are today; and competing, not just for ourselves, but for the team,” Burrell explained.

As arguably one of the best runners in the country, Burrell expresses what it means to be a winning factor in the SEC suited in the Purple and Gold.

“Once you put those three letters on your chest, it’s you versus everybody,” he said. “The SEC is one of the hardest conferences ever, but when you rock LSU, that is the standard. LSU is the standard.”

Being the best at your craft and doing it at a university that takes pride in producing champions brings significant notoriety. You become the Tiger “most wanted,” in a good way of course.

“Everyone says they are the standard,” Burrell said. “Everyone says they want to be the best, but when you come to LSU, you always have a target on your back.

“You always have someone that is trying to beat you because you represent the letters: L-S-U. So, I understand that I have a greater calling and a bigger meaning than myself.”

Burrell isn’t finished yet. With an already incredibly impressive resume, he hopes to add to it going into the 2025 Track and Field indoor season.

“For the indoor season, I want to run a personal best close to 44 seconds and win Nationals, individually and as a team final.”

But Burrell is about more than his speed. Making his mark through broken records isn’t the only thing for which he wants to be remembered.

“I want LSU to remember me as someone that’s not just an athlete, but someone that’s a leader and stood out to help the community,” he said.

Burrell is striving to become a Tiger legend, not only through setting new benchmarks, but through his leadership to positively impact the people and places around him.