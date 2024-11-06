LSU Men's Basketball Opens Season With Win Over ULM, 95-60

BATON ROUGE – Four Tiger players scored a combined 73 points as the LSU Tigers opened the season on a successful note, 95-60, over ULM Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers started the season 1-0, while ULM falls to 1-1.

Jalen Reed led LSU with a career high 24 points, hitting 8-of-9 field goals and 8-of-8 at the free throw line to go with eight rebounds and two blocks.

Cam Carter hit four treys to scored 21 points, while Curtis Givens III also hit four treys in a 15-point performance, with Dji Bailey adding 13 points.

The Tigers shot a consistent 50.7 percent from the floor (34-67), hitting 16-of-32 in the first half and 18-of-35 in the second half. The Tigers made 10 three pointers and showed a great touch from the free throw line, making 17-of-19 attempts (89.5 percent).

Jalen Bolden led ULM with 25 points, while Jerry Ngopot had 12. The Warhawks shot 38.7 percent from the field (24-of-62), with three treys and 9-of-13 at the stripe.

LSU had a 45-30 advantage on the boards, a 23-7 lead in points off turnovers and a 46-24 advantage in points in the paint.

The Tigers ran off a an early run to go up 14-6, just 4:30 into the game, but ULM would outscore the Tigers 9-2 to cut the LSU lead to 16-15 with 12:36 to go in the first stanza. But the Tigers offense and defensive pressure both stepped up and LSU pushed the advantage to 12, 27-15, with 7:42 to go.

LSU outscored ULM, 34-12, from the 16-15 point to lead by a score of 50-27 at intermission. LSU’s biggest lead came twice at 38 points when Bailey made it 82-44 on a layup and then 84-46 with 6:50 to go on Reed’s final points of the night.

Ten players scored in the contest for LSU as all 13 players dressed saw some action.

The Tigers are back in action for a late Sunday afternoon tip with Alabama State at 4 p.m. in the Maravich Center. Fans can bring their Alabama football ticket stub from the Saturday night game at Tigers Stadium for free admission to the basketball game.

LSU vs. ULM

November 6, 2024

LSU Head Coach Matt McMahon

Opening Statement

“It was a great way to start off the season. As I looked at the game, I really liked our defensive intensity and our ability to be disruptive there. I thought we did a terrific job defending the three-point line. They had only six assists and 14 turnovers. I thought that was really good for us on that side of the ball. We wore them down some with our pressure. We were really concerned with the defensive glass coming in. ULM returned a lot from last season and was a top 35 offensive rebounding team in the country. We got 78% of the misses tonight, which is a good number that will win for us. Offensively, when the ball moved, we were really effective. I thought (LSU Forward) Derek Fountain gave us huge energy when he came in the game and was able to change the pace of the game. I really enjoyed watching us play offensively. There were a few careless turnovers, and I think we are a much better shooting team than we showed. All in all, it was a great way to start the season. I look forward to learning from it and getting ready for Alabama State on Sunday.”

On balancing the offense…

“We want to play very unselfishly. We want the ball moving on the offensive end of the floor. We feel like we have multiple weapons at every position. (LSU Forward) Jalen Reed had great effectiveness around the basket. They chose not to double-team him, and he converted. (LSU Guard) Cam Carter and (LSU Guard) Curtis Givens both showed their ability to shoot it from three. The goal has to be to have balance. There will be times, situationally in games, where the ball needs to go to a certain area, and we need to get a certain guy a shot. I liked the way the ball was moving. Equal opportunity is good for us.”

LSU Forward Jalen Reed

On his offseason…

“I put in a lot of work this off season, in the weightroom and on the court. But, tonight I want to give credit to my teammates. They trusted me, giving me the ball and putting me in position to score. They really made it a lot easier for me.”

On being a veteran and leader on the team…

“It’s been really different because I feel like I was just one of the guys who was trying to soak up information from the other guys. Being on another team before, I’ve seen what it has been like to be on a losing team and I just want to learn from those mistakes and do better with this team. I’ve got a lot of great belief in this team as well.”

On his approach to the offense this year…

“I try to just let the game come to me, and I feel like tonight it was just one of those nights for me. I am a team player first, and I am always going to put the team win first. My teammates had great faith in me and I also give all the glory to God.”

LSU Guard Cam Carter

On the team being selfless…

“It is just the way we practice. We all love each other and we all know we need each other to put the ball in the hoop. We got to share the sugar.”

On his offseason and why he wanted to come here

“I have got to give all the glory to God because I couldn’t do it without him. I feel like he really led me here and it was all his plan. Also, I have done a ton of work behind the three-point line. I can’t tell you exactly how many but I’ve come in here and put up a lot of shots.”

ULM Head Coach Keith Richard

On (Guard Jalen) Bolden’s production tonight…

“Well, I liked how well he scored the ball coming back to his hometown, in front of a lot of family and friends. He played well for us and I’m really happy for him and bodes well for us you know moving down the season.”

On the quick turnaround between the game tonight and Friday…

“Well, we’re gonna have to do a lot of mental work. I had a lot of guys cramping out there tonight. Three or four guys you know were cramping. We played Monday night, played tonight, have to go to Tulane and play on Friday so really a lot of fluids, a lot of mental work, film work, be careful what we do tomorrow physically you know. A lot of stretching and make sure that hopefully we don’t have these cramping problems again on Friday. It didn’t affect the game, but I’m just saying it worried me a little bit we were cramping so much, but we’ll work on it here in the next couple of days.”

On coaching in the PMAC again…

“Well obviously it’s not my first time back. I’ve been back here two or three times since I left, but it’s always special to come back here. You know I grew up here in Baton Rouge and I was fortunate to come back here as an assistant for Trent Johnson his first two years here, 2008-2010. Won the SEC that first year. (Former LSU player/Current LSU Men’s Basketball staff member) Tasmin Mitchell I saw him here tonight. Great team, unbelievable team. Many fans and friends you know from growing up here came to the game and it’s always nice to come back.”