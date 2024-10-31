Men's Tennis Hosts LSU Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Tennis Complex will be the host of the first-ever LSU Invitational under head coach Danny Bryan. Play will begin Friday, November 1 and conclude on Sunday, November 3.

LSU Invitational

The three day invitational will consist of individual singles and doubles play. The first round of matches on Friday and Saturday will begin at 10a.m. CT and will be followed by the second round at 2p.m. CT. Sunday’s schedule will consist of the first round of matches at 9a.m. CT and the second round at 1p.m. CT. LSU will be joined by five other teams including Columbia, Tulane, TCU, Tennessee, and San Diego.

Tiger TidBits

The Tigers will have six players participating in the invitational including Alessio Vasquez, Julien Penzlin, Aleksi Lofman, Rudy Ceccon, Brock Anderson, and Andrej Loncarevic.

Julien Penzlin and Aleksi Lofman just came off an impressive week at the ITA Southern Regional, also hosted on home courts at the LSU Tennis Complex. The No. 20 Tiger duo fought all the way to the semifinals of the tournament and faced off against the No. 1 duo of Petar Jovanovic and Benito Sanchez Martinez of Mississippi State.

Daily Schedule

Friday, Nov. 1

10 a.m. CT – First Round of Matches

2 p.m. CT – Second Round of Matches

Saturday, Nov. 2

10 a.m. CT – First Round of Matches

2 p.m. CT – Second Round of Matches

Sunday, Nov. 3

9 a.m. CT – First Round of Matches

1 p.m. CT – Second Round of Matches

