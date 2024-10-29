LSU Has Good Final Exhibition Tuneup With 110-48 Win Over Loyola

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team jumped out to a 31-3 lead in the first nine minutes and showed flashes of what fans can expect this season in a 110-48 victory over Loyola (N.O.) Tuesday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU played 12 players and all 12 scored in the contest with six players in double figures. The Tigers shot 55.7 percent for the game (39-of-70) and made 18 three-pointers, shooting 48.6 percent. LSU was 14-of-19 at the free throw line (73.7 percent) and outrebounded Loyola, 48-29.

Cam Carter, the transfer from Kansas State had 21 points with five three-pointers in 21 minutes, while Jordan Sears had 16 points with four three-pointers. Mike Williams III added 11 points (three treys) and Jalen Reed, Dji Bailey and Curtis Givens III 10 each.

Noah Boyde did not dress for the game as he continues to await full clearance from ACL surgery and Coach Matt McMahon said afterwards that Tyrell Ward and Derek Fountain did not dress “for precautionary reasons.”

Loyola was led by Braelee Albert with eight points. The Wolf Pack after shooting just 13.6 percent in the opening 20 minutes (3-of-22) finished the game at 17-of-58 (29.3%) with four made threes and 10-of-17 at the free throw line.

The Tigers open the regular season on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. against ULM. Loyola, coached by former LSU manager Donald Reyes, next plays at LSU-Alexandria on Saturday.

LSU COACH MATT MCMAHON QUOTES

OPENING STATEMENT:

“Good way to start the exhibition season here. From an offensive standpoint I liked it when we were sharing the basketball, balls popping around, guys stepping up knocking down, a lot of good looks from behind the three-point line. I thought in the first half we were able to be disruptive on the defensive end. Think you saw the experience of Jordan Sears, Dji Bailey, and Cam Carter. We talked about it in media yesterday. Over 7,000 minutes of college experience for those three guys. Happy to see them get their first game under their belts in the PMAC. From an availability standpoint, Noah Boyde continues to be out as he makes his recovery from his ACL surgery last December. Derek Fountain and Tyrell Ward were out for precautionary reasons with it being an exhibition game, believe everyone else got in the action tonight. Love to answer any questions.”

On what he liked from the defense tonight…

“I think we were able to make them uncomfortable in the first half with the pressure. They do a nice job executing offensively and we were able to get them out of their spots. And what we ended up doing was forcing a lot of contested jump shots on the perimeter. We did a solid job on the defensive glass which enabled us to get out in transition and take advantage of our speed and quickness. I thought that was all activated by the defensive pressure on the ball.”

LOYOLA COACH DONALD REYES

Opening Statement

“First and foremost, I’ll give credit where credit is due. Obviously, with their athleticism, LSU is a really good team. It’s small and modern, you know, so I take pride in knowing who they are and what they’ve done, and I think they have a lot of depth that’ll give a lot of people some really tough problems, but obviously against us they shot it extremely well tonight from the three-point line, which was a little bit unorthodox for them and it kind of shocked us a little bit to be truthful. Their athleticism just kind of overwhelmed us. It was hard to really get in the paint and get clean shots and you know, it just hats off to them. They were the much better team that took care of the ball. They really got up and down the transition.”

On his return to Baton Rouge after being at LSU …

“I was a special, full circle moment, I will be honest with you. 19 years ago, I was a freshman here on campus, prior to Hurricane Katrina. I was blessed man. I have had a lot of mentors. Coach John Brady, who is the color commentator here, being there for me first and foremost, and (former LSU assistant) Coach Michael Giorlando. I still have a lot of ties to the program, from athletic trainers to assistant coaches, and it meant a lot. I’ve got a lot of family and friends out here tonight that were here to support myself and my team, and I told my team I love them to death, and I appreciate them for sharing this moment with me”