BATON ROUGE – Bayou Traditions, the Official Collective of LSU Athletics, is excited to announce the launch of GeauxStay, a travel booking platform designed to meet the needs of LSU fans, alumni, and all travelers.

Available at www.geauxstay.com, GeauxStay is an accommodations platform that provides access to unpublished hotel rates around the world and more—offering savings of up to 50 percent on bookings. Whether traveling for LSU events, personal vacations, or work trips, fans can enjoy unbeatable deals while supporting LSU student-athletes.

More than just a booking site, GeauxStay directly contributes to Bayou Traditions, meaning that every trip booked on the platform helps LSU student-athletes succeed both on and off the field. With its wide range of travel services and exclusive discounts, GeauxStay serves as an all-in-one solution for LSU-related travel and beyond. The partnership was created with Collegiate Travel Network, an innovative business development company focused on delivering new and recurring revenue opportunities to partners like LSU.

Jared Wilson, President of Bayou Traditions, emphasized the platform’s dual benefits: “GeauxStay offers LSU fans and travelers an easy, affordable way to book accommodations, with discounts of up to 50%. Even better, every booking supports our student-athletes through NIL, helping them maximize their opportunities. It’s a great way for fans to travel smart and make a real impact on LSU Athletics.”

Merrill Squires, Founder of Collegiate Travel Network, “We are excited to partner with such an innovative team at LSU and Bayou Traditions. Providing value to the loyal and passionate fan base of the LSU Tigers is exactly why CTN and our platform exists.”

Key Features of GeauxStay:

• Comprehensive Travel Booking: Find and book accommodations whether for LSU events, personal trips, or business purposes.

• Exclusive Discounts: Travelers can save up to 50% on bookings, making it an affordable option for any travel occasion.

• Support for LSU Student-Athletes: A portion of every booking goes directly to Bayou Traditions, benefiting LSU student-athletes.

• Convenient and User-Friendly: The platform offers a streamlined interface that allows users to quickly find and secure the best deals for their travel needs.

• Versatile Travel Options: Whether planning a game day weekend, a family vacation, or a work trip, GeauxStay provides a variety of travel solutions.

GeauxStay’s launch represents Bayou Traditions’ ongoing commitment to enhancing the LSU athletic experience for fans and student-athletes alike. By offering unbeatable travel deals and supporting LSU student-athletes through NIL, the platform is a game changer for the LSU community and travelers everywhere. For more information or to book your next trip, visit www.geauxstay.com.

About Bayou Traditions

Bayou Traditions is the official collective supporting Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) initiatives for LSU student-athletes. By fostering strong community relationships and creating opportunities for athletes, Bayou Traditions aims to elevate the LSU athletic experience while giving back to the Baton Rouge community.

About Collegiate Travel Network

Collegiate Travel Network is the dedicated collegiate company within North Lake Partners. CTN works with universities, collectives and athletic departments to build innovative and exclusive customized travel and accommodations revenue generating programs for our partners and their communities.