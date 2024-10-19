Football Powers Past Arkansas, 34-10, to Keep Golden Boot

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Sophomore linebacker Whit Weeks was all over the field, tallying nine tackles, a sack and an interception, to lead No. 8 LSU to victory over Arkansas in Fayetteville, 34-10.

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier finished the game 23-of-34 passing for 224 yards. Running back Caden Durham recorded 101 yards on 21 carries with three touchdowns, adding to an already impressive freshman campaign.

With the win, the Tigers have now won eight of their past nine over Arkansas and six in-a-row this season after suffering a season-opening loss to USC in Las Vegas.

LSU returns to action next Saturday in College Station to face Texas A&M. Kickoff – which was announced after tonight’s contest ended – is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

After Arkansas won the coin toss and deferred its decision until the second half, the Tigers started fast and moved the chains early on the opening drive behind Durham.

Nussmeier’s pass to CJ Daniels was flagged for pass interference, which advanced the ball to the Razorback 23. Nussmeier went back to Daniels for another first down pickup with a gain of 14 to the Arkansas 9.

LSU was able to cash in behind Durham again with a 22-yard touchdown run, giving the Tigers a 7-0 lead with 10:21 to play in the first quarter.

The Hogs responded quickly on offense, highlighted by a 20-yard pass from Taylen Green to Andrew Armstrong, which moved the ball down to the Tigers 30. On 3rd-and-8, Green scrambled and took off before being brought down by safety Major Burns at the 23.

However, Matthew Shipley’s 42-yard attempt was wide right and no good, forcing a turnover on downs with 6:21 to play in the quarter.

On the next drive, Nussmeier found Aaron Anderson on 3rd-and-7 for a pickup of 18 and another completion to Kyren Lacy for a gain of 10, moving to the ball down the the Arkansas 45. On third-and-2, Nussmeier found Lacy again for a 7-yard completion to move the chains, moving the ball to the Hog 35. On third-and-6, Nussmeier found Anderson again for an 8-yard gain to the Arkansas 18.

However, on third-and-8 from the 16, Nussmeier’s pass to Anderson was incomplete in the back of the end zone, forcing a field goal. Damian Ramos’ 33-yard attempt was good, extending the Tiger lead to 10-0 with 38 seconds to play in the quarter.

The Tiger defense forced a huge turnover on the next possession as senior linebacker Greg Penn III hit running back Rashad Dubinion from behind, forcing a fumble, which was recovered by safety Major Burns at the Hog 38.

Looking to take advantage of the take away, the Tigers advanced passed midfield, but were unable to convert on third-and-13. However, LSU was able to cash in some points behind Ramos, whose 48-yard attempt was good, extending the LSU lead to 13-0 with 13:04 remaining. The field goal tied Ramos’ career long (last vs. Missouri in 2023).

The Hogs responded with a nine-play drive that spanned 75 yards in just under five minutes. On first-and-10 from the LSU 25, Green’s 25-yard pass to Armstrong was caught for a touchdown to cut the deficit to 13-7 with 8:30 to play in the half.

Ramos converted yet another field goal, this time from 33 yards out, extending the Tigers’ lead to 16-7 with 3:10 remaining in the half.

To open the second half, Arkansas’ offense was able to advance the ball passed midfield, but the Tigers were able to get a sack and a stop to force a field goal on third down. Tackle Jay’Viar Suggs and freshman linebacker Davhon Keys were in on the stop to bring down Green.

The Hogs were still able to get points as a 51-yard field goal attempt from Shipley was good, cutting the deficit to 16-10 with 9:57 to play in the third quarter.

Nussmeier acted quickly and got chunk yardage by finding Daniels down the right sideline for a 29-yard pickup and a first down for the Tigers, moving the ball to the Arkansas 35. However, a handful of penalties forced LSU to be backed into a third-and-34 from their own 41, which was not converted after an 11-yard screen pass to Josh Williams.

On first-and-10 from the Arkansas 14, sophomore linebacker Whit Weeks made the play of the game for the Tigers on defense, batting Green’s pass into the air, intercepting it at the 7-yard line and returning to the Hogs’ 2. Durham punched it in for a touchdown, extending the lead to 22-10 with 4:52 to play in the third quarter. Nussmeier then found freshman tight end Trey’Dez Green on the two-point conversion to make it 24-10.

The Tigers added to their lead as Ramos converted another field goal to make it 27-10 with 11:57 to play. It marked Ramos’ fourth field goal of the day in four attempts.

Nussmeier and the offense were able to chew clock late in the fourth quarter behind Durham and Kaleb Jackson. Durham, with 2:26 to play, punched it into the end zone to secure the victory for the Tigers and extend the lead to 34-10. LSU possessed the ball for 13:04 of the fourth quarter.