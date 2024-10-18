Preview: Tigers Head to Fayetteville for 'Battle for the Golden Boot'

BATON ROUGE — No. 8 LSU, winners of five straight, travel to Fayetteville on Saturday night for the annual Battle for the Golden Boot against Arkansas.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN and the LSU Sports Radio Network. Mark Jones (pxp), Roddy Jones (analyst) and Quint Kessenich (sideline) will be on the call.

The Tigers are coming off a thrilling victory at home vs. No. 9 Ole Miss, where quarterback Garrett Nussmeier found Kyren Lacy in the south end zone for a 25-yard touchdown in overtime. LSU never led the contest until the final second, when fans rushed the field to celebrate a top-10 win and Tiger Stadium’s 100th Year.

Although a historic and exciting night, the focus now turns to another SEC road test and an opponent that has handed LSU some tough, last-second finishes in recent memory. It is imperative, says head coach Brian Kelly, that the Tigers recalibrate their mindset before heading up to Arkansas this week.

“We have to keep things in perspective, and the perspective is we have to go on the road against a very solid Arkansas team and, historically, this game has been decided by three points or less,” said Kelly.

Lacy, who caught the game-winning pass, finished with a team-high 111 yards receiving on five catches, averaging 22.2 yards per touch with 19 yards after the catch. Aaron Anderson posted another great game with three catches for 81 yards and a score.

A key moment in last Saturday’s win over the Rebels was Nussmeier’s touchdown pass on 4th-and-6 to Anderson, which ultimately sent the game into extra time. That completion – both timely and clutch – marked the second fourth down conversion of the drive to keep the Tigers’ hopes alive.

“He anticipated where he was going to be and threw the ball expecting him to be there,” Kelly said of the touchdown. “That’s trusting your teaching, trusting that you know that guy is going to be there. He’s thrown that ball so many times that he just let it go.”

Defensively, LSU posted one of its best outings of the last few years behind first-year coordinator Blake Baker. Sophomore linebacker Whit Weeks led the unit with 18 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble, while Bradyn Swinson continued to flash with eight tackles, two sacks, two pass break ups and a QB hurry.

Cornerback Zy Alexander received the game ball after an impressive showing of five tackles, one interception and a pass break up.

“We did not give them a consistent look at any time,” Kelly said of the defensive scheme. “We felt like the most important thing was to mix coverages up.”

The Razorbacks are led by junior quarterback Taylen Green, who has tallied 1,502 yards passing and five touchdowns this season, along with 326 yards rushing and four scores on the ground. Senior running back Ja’Quinden Jackson leads the team with 566 yards and 10 touchdowns on 99 carries. Andrew Armstrong leads the Hogs in receiving with 552 yards on 38 catches, while Isaiah Sategna is not far behind with 312 yards and a touchdown

“Big, physical, can run,” Kelly said of Green. “Makes plays with his arms and legs. They lead the SEC in third down conversions. This is a formidable offense. Big offensive line. I think they’ve done a great job defensively. Big and physical up front. Really, well designed and fundamentally sound. It will be a great challenge for us and one that we will have to play well on the road.”

LSU has won seven of the last eight games in the series with the only loss during that span coming in Tiger Stadium in overtime, 16-13, in 2021. The Tigers lead the all-time series 44-23-2, dating back to the first meeting in 1901.