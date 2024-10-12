Tiger Stadium Comes Alive in Thrilling OT Win Over Ole Miss, 29-26

BATON ROUGE – LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier found wide receiver Kyren Lacy in the south end zone for a 25-yard touchdown as No. 13 LSU defeated No. 9 Ole Miss, 29-26 in overtime, on a wild Saturday Night in Death Valley.

On a perfect autumn evening when LSU celebrated 100 Years of Tiger Stadium, Lacy’s catch on the first play of the Tigers’ OT possession gave LSU its first lead of the game following Ole Miss placekicker Caden Davis’ stadium-record 57-yard field goal in the Rebels’ OT possession.

The sell-out crowd of 102,212 stormed the field and the Golden Band from Tigerland played into the night, as the Tigers won for the 14th-straight time in Death Valley.

With the win, the Tigers improve to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play.

Nussmeier finished 22-of-51 passing for 337 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. For the fifth time in six games, he wasn’t sacked. Lacy led the Tigers with five catches for 111 yards including the game-winning touchdown. LSU placekicker Damian Ramos scored 11 of LSU’s 29 points, making 3-of-4 field goals (33, 45, 41 yards) and both of his PAT’s.

LSU’s defense slowed the high-power Rebels offense throughout the game, as linebacker Whit Weeks had a career-best 18 tackles along with a sack, a forced fumble that led to and LSU field goal just before halftime, and a quarterback hurry.

The Tigers amassed six sacks of Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, including two by defensive end Bradyn Swinson and 1.5 by safety Major Burns. LSU broke up 12 of Dart’s 42 pass attempts.

IT’S A PARTY TIGERS WIN pic.twitter.com/c7UvG98SCw — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 13, 2024

LSU returns to action next Saturday in Fayetteville to face Arkansas in the Battle for the Boot. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Both the Tigers and Rebels started the game with three-and-outs on offense. Two plays into Ole Miss’ drive, a false start was called, a penalty that could be credited to the loud and rowdy LSU crowd.

On third-and 7 from midfield, Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris III rushed for a 17-yard gain to the LSU 36, giving the Rebels a fresh set of downs in Tiger territory. On third-and-4 from the LSU 30, Ulysses Bentley IV rushed for a gain of 10 to the LSU 20. Then, on fourth-and-5 from the 22, Caden Davis’ 32-yard field goal attempt was wide right and no good, giving LSU the ball back in a scoreless game.

With 6:15 to play in the first quarter, Nussmeier’s pass to Durham deflected off LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell’s helmet and tipped into the waiting hands of Ole Miss’ Jamarious Brown. The Rebels took over at the LSU 13. On fourth-and-1 from the LSU 4, a quick snap to running back Henry Parrish Jr. was stuffed behind the line to gain by Bradyn Swinson, forcing a turnover a downs and keeping the game scoreless.

Pinned deep into their own end zone, Nussmeier found Lacy over the middle of the field for a 25-yard pick up, bringing the ball to the LSU 30. However, on third-and-10 from the 40, Nussmeier’s pass intended for Lacy was broken up to force an LSU punt.

On second-and-12 from the Rebels 15, Dart found Harris for a 47-yard completion over the middle of the field, advancing the ball to the LSU 38. On third-and-7 from the LSU 35, Dart scrambled left for a gain of three yards, before being taken down by LSU linebacker Greg Penn III. Davis’ 49-yard field goal attempt was true, giving Ole Miss the lead at 3-0 with 14:55 to play in the half.

On third-and-13 from the LSU 36, Nussmeier found Lacy for a 18-yard connection over the middle of the field, advancing the ball to the LSU 46-yard line. However, on 4th-and-2, Kaleb Jackson was brought down in the backfield for a turnover on downs at the Ole Miss 41.

On the next possession, running back Ulysses Bentley IV extended the Ole Miss lead to 10-0 with a 50-yard touchdown run with 8:39 remaining in the first half.

The LSU offense finally was able to find its rhythm late in the second quarter. Nussmeier completed passes of 17, 21 28 and 12 to get into the end zone, capping off a six play, 75-yard scoring drive that culminated with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Nussmeier to freshman tight end Trey’Dez Green. Nussmeier’s 16th touchdown pass of the season cut the deficit to 10-7 with 5:33 to play in the half.

With Ole Miss driving deep into LSU territory, Dart found Harris for a spectacular catch for a 15-yard touchdown over the top of LSU safety Major Burns, extending the Rebel lead to 17-7 with 1:42 to play in the half.

After a Zavion Thomas touchdown reception was overturned by video review, LSU’s Damian Ramos made a 33-yard field goal attempt with 34 seconds to play in the half, cutting the deficit to 17-10. It capped off a 59-yard drive on eight plays that took 68 seconds.

The half wasn’t over just yet. On first-and-10 from the Ole Miss 25, LSU linebacker Whit Weeks ripped the ball from Parrish and freshman defensive tackle Dominick McKinley recovered at the Rebels 28. The Tigers were able to take advantage and get three points before the half, as Ramos’ 47-yard attempt was good, inching LSU closer at 17-13 with five seconds left in the half.

LSU’s defense opened the second half with an impressive stop, forcing a third-and-37 from the Ole Miss 35, which culminated in a punt. Swinson continued to be a force to be reckoned with in the trenches as one of the nation’s premier pass rushers.

On the next offensive possession, Nussmeier found wide receiver Aaron Anderson with a 46-yard gain to advance the ball to the Ole Miss 30-yard line. However, an incompletion on third down caused the Tigers to attempt a 46-yard field goal from Ramos, which was pushed wide right to keep the game at 17-13 with 7:17 to play in the third.

Davis’ 35-yard field goal extended the Ole Miss lead to 20-13 with 4:41 to play in the quarter.

LSU’s offense continued to be in attack mode as Nussmeier found running back Josh Williams for a 16-yard catch-and-run along the east sideline to the Ole Miss 46. Two plays later, a roughing-the-passer call on Ole Miss’ Walter Nolan moved the ball down to the Ole Miss 28. However, on third-and-6 from the Rebel 24, Nussmeier’s pass to Thomas fell incomplete in the back of the end zone, forcing another Ramos field goal attempt. His 41-yard field goal was good to cut the Ole Miss lead to 20-16 with 1:10 remaining in the third quarter.

On first-and-25 from the LSU 35, Dart’s pass into the end zone was intercepted by LSU cornerback Zy Alexander for a touchback. The Rebels were threatening and poised to go up two possessions before Alexander made the consequential play. However, on first-and-10 from the LSU 25, Nussmeier’s pass intended for Lacy was underthrown deep to his left and intercepted by Amos at the Ole Miss 39.

The LSU defense continued to play their tails off, as Swinson sacked Dart on third-and-10 for a loss of nine. The teams exchanged punts, giving Ole Miss possession with 6:21 to play in the game. After Dart used his feet to advance to the LSU 24, his drive stalled. Davis came on for a 37-yard attempt that was good, extending the Rebels’ lead to 23-16 with 3:14 to play in the game.

With their backs against the wall, LSU’s offense came up big when they needed it most with a 13-play, 75-yard drive, spanning just under three minutes. On fourth-and-6 from his own 29, Nussmeier kept the Tigers alive with a 14-yard pass to tight end Mason Taylor. Nussmeier added completions of 19 and 10 yards to Taylor, advancing to the Ole Miss 28 as the clock ticked under a minute to play.

On fourth-and-5 from the Ole Miss 23, Nussmeier connected with Anderson, who was sprinting over the middle at the Ole Miss 2-yard line, catching a 23-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 23-23 with 27 seconds to play. Ramos’ PAT would ultimately send the game into overtime.

In overtime, the LSU defense forced yet another stop, holding the Rebels to a stadium-record 57-yard field goal by Davis to give Ole Miss the 26-23 lead.

Nussmeier’s game-winning pass to Lacy on the first play of the LSU overtime sealed the victory, it as fans rushed the field in a fitting end on Tiger Stadium’s 100th year celebration.

The greatest venue in sports delivered again. It Never Gets Old.