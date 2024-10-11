LSU Women Dominate FSU XC Invitational, Men Finish Second

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The LSU women’s cross-country team took the win at the Florida State Invitational for the third year in a row on Friday, while the men’s team finished second at the Apalachee Regional Park.

Once again leading the way for the LSU women on Friday was senior Lorena Rangel Batres as she took the individual-5k win with a time of 16:55.4. Rangel Batres led a dominant victory for the Tigers as the team went 1-2-3-5-6 to score 17 points, taking a win in Tallahassee for the second year in a row.

In second right behind her for the second meet in a row was junior Michaela Rose with a time of 17:00.3, and rounding out the top three in the race was junior Ella Chesnut who clocked a time of 17:07.7.

Freshman Yuya Sawada was one of the four Tigers to finish top five as she crossed the line in fifth with a time of 17:25.8. Closing out the scorers for LSU was senior Callie Hardy with a time of 17:29.4. In total LSU’s women had 11 student-athletes finish in the top 20 of the race.

On the men’s side freshman Emedy Kiplimo continues to lead the way as he took the individual win with a time of 24:31.5 in the 8k. Kiplimo’s time helped push the team to a second-place finish behind No. 27 Florida State.

Finishing top-five along with Kiplimo was sophomore Casey Goetschel with a time of 24:42.2. The final three scorers finish in the top-20 with Rhen Langley in 16th, Hugh Carlson in 17th and Tyler Stevens in 18th.

LSU returns to action on Friday, November 1, when the Tigers travel west to Bryan-College Station, Texas, for the SEC XC Championships to open up the 2024 postseason.

Results – Florida State XC Invitational

Women’s Top-10 Team Scores

1. LSU – 17

2. [RV] Florida State – 52

3. Florida Atlantic – 81

4. South Florida – 122

5. Jacksonville State – 134

6. Troy – 186

7. Alabama State – 218

8. Florida A&M – 244

9. West Georgia – 246

10. Auburn Montgomery – 292

LSU Women’s 5k Times

1. Lorena Rangel-Batres – 16:55.4 (1 pt)

2. Michaela Rose – 17:00.3 (2 pts)

3. Ella Chesnut – 17:07.7 (3 pts)

5. Yuya Sawada – 17:25.8 (5 pts)

6. Callie Hardy – 17:29.4 (6 pts)

9. Sophie Martin – 17:43.6

11. Emerald Kehr – 17:47.9

16. Addison Stevenson – 17:58.5

17. Natalie Venkataraman – 18:00.0

18. Gwyneth Hughes – 18:04.2

19. Jenna Key – 18:07.4

29. Ahry Comer – 18:18.2

31. Montana Monk – 18:25.7

32. Anna Pierce – 18:26.5

36. Sophia Jungling – 18:32.4

39. Hailey Day – 18:34.9

40. Taylor Tarpley – 18:35.6

47. Svenya Stoyanoff – 18:50.0

52. Carly Nicholson – 18:54.4

Men’s Top-10 Team Scores

1. [No. 27] Florida State – 41

2. LSU – 49

3. Jacksonville State – 49

4. South Florida – 119

5. Troy – 144

6. West Georgia – 167

7. Auburn Montgomery – 172

8. Florida Atlantic – 216

9. Bethune-Cookman – 256

10. Alabama State – 306

LSU Men’s 8k Times

1. Emedy Kiplimo – 24:31.5 (1 pt)

5. Casey Goetschel – 24:42.2 (3 pts)

16. Rhen Langley – 25:10.6 (14 pts)

17. Hugh Carlson – 25:11.0 (15 pts)

18. Tyler Stevens – 25:11.9 (16 pts)

19. Jack Wallace – 25:13.2

20. Dyllon Nimmers – 25:16.6

22. Will Dart – 25:28.5

42. Thomas Rogers – 26:30.3

