Fans to Help Light Up Tiger Stadium on Saturday Night

BATON ROUGE – Fans at the LSU-Ole Miss game on Saturday night will help light up Tiger Stadium like never before with special LED wristbands that will be worn throughout the game.

LSU will celebrate 100 Years of Tiger Stadium on Saturday when the 10th-ranked Tigers host No. 8 Ole Miss at 6:30 p.m. CT in the first Top-10 matchup in Death Valley since 2019. It’s the first time LSU and Ole Miss meet as Top 10 teams since 1962.

“What I’m excited about and what the players are excited about is an SEC game in Tiger Stadium,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said on Monday. “I think the energy and the excitement, not that it wasn’t exciting for the other games, but this is different. It rises to a new level when it’s an SEC opponent in Tiger Stadium. It mixes differently and we are excited about that.”

One of the highlights of Saturday night will be a choreographed LED lightshow throughout the game. The LED wristbands will be synced with the new lights in Tiger Stadium providing an in-game experience never before seen in Tiger Stadium.

The LED wristbands – courtesy of Our Lady of the Lake Health – will be placed on every seat in the lower bowl of the stadium as well as all club and suite seating areas. Those fans sitting the upper decks – east, west and south end zone – will be provided wristbands on a first-come, first-serve basis on the concourse of their respective seating areas.

The LED wristbands are programmed to be activated at various points during the game, including Callin’ Baton Rouge during pregame, as well as the Golden Band from Tigerland intro video, LSU’s intro video before taking the field and Saturday Night in Death Valley.

The wristbands will also light up during the LSU band’s halftime performance and then again when Callin’ Baton Rouge is played prior to the start of the fourth quarter. The wristbands will also be triggered for a number of songs throughout the game.

Fans are reminded to wear the wristband that is placed in your seat and are asked not to trade wristbands with fans sitting in other locations of the stadium as it will lessen the impact of the lightshow. The wristband lightshow is choreographed based on sections in the stadium.

Another highlight of Saturday’s celebration will be the return of nearly 150 former players – spanning eight decades. The former players will be recognized by decade during pregame ceremonies with national championship quarterbacks Warren Rabb and Matt Flynn, along with Steve Ensminger, a former quarterback and offensive coordinator for LSU’s 2019 national championship, serving as guest captains.

At halftime, the band will have a special performance saluting 100 years of Tiger Stadium.

Both end zones will be painted with a special design to commemorate 100 years of Tiger Stadium and the players will wear a 100 years of Tiger Stadium decal on their helmets.

The second edition of the exclusive LSU YETI Rambler Tumbler will be on sale at 18 locations throughout Tiger Stadium. The newest edition of the YETI cup features the 100 Years of Tiger Stadium logo.

Kickoff on Saturday between the Tigers and Ole Miss is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on ABC in what is one of only two Top 10 matchups in college football this weekend.