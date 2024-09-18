LSU Gold
LSU Athletics Announces Partnership with YETI

Exclusive YETI Rambler® Tumblers Featuring LSU Marks to be Released at Athletic Venues Throughout the Season

BATON ROUGE — LSU Athletics is thrilled to announce a new sponsorship multimedia rights partnership with YETI, a leading brand known for its high-quality, durable outdoor products.

This partnership will introduce exclusive, LSU-branded YETI Rambler® Tumblers, available only at select LSU Athletic venues, making them a must-have for Tiger fans.

“We are excited to partner with YETI to bring our fans exclusive LSU-branded YETI Rambler® Tumblers,” said Ben Price, Director of Partnerships & Business Strategy. “This collaboration not only delivers high-quality products to our fans but also enhances their game-day experience with unique, collectible items made specifically for Tiger fans.”

The exclusive YETI Rambler® Tumblers will feature iconic LSU Athletics Marks and will be released throughout the year with pre-planned launches of each logos. Designs reflect significant elements of LSU’s storied history and traditions, offering fans a chance to own a piece of the Tigers’ legacy.

Fans can find the exclusive YETI Rambler® Tumblers at Tiger Stadium starting at the UCLA game on September 21 throughout the stadium at 18 concession stands. Each tumbler is crafted to the high standards YETI is known for, ensuring durability and performance.

Pricing details will be available at the point of purchase. Given their exclusive nature, these tumblers will be available in limited quantities, making each release a highly anticipated event. Fans should note that YETI Rambler® Tumblers purchased during LSU Athletics events are valid for use only at the event of purchase and cannot be brought into future events.

“LSU is home to one of the premier athletics programs in the country and we’re thrilled to partner together to bring our signature YETI Rambler® Drinkware to their iconic athletic venues throughout the year,” said Bill Neff, head of marketing at YETI. “This partnership offers fans a way to show their pride for LSU Athletics, while also helping to eliminate the need for single-use plastic by investing in a high-performing and durable piece of drinkware built to last generations.”

About YETI Holding, Inc.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, YETI is a global designer, retailer, and distributor of innovative outdoor products. From coolers and drinkware to backpacks and bags, YETI products are built to meet the unique and varying needs of diverse outdoor pursuits, whether in the remote wilderness, at the beach, or anywhere life takes our customers. By consistently delivering high-performing, exceptional products, we have built a strong following of brand loyalists throughout the world, ranging from serious outdoor enthusiasts to individuals who simply value products of uncompromising quality and design. We have an unwavering commitment to outdoor and recreation communities, and we are relentless in our pursuit of building superior products for people to confidently enjoy life outdoors and beyond. For more information, please visit www.YETI.com.

