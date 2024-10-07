Softball Begins Team Fall Practices

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU softball team will begin team practices on Monday, Oct. 7, before opening its fall schedule on Oct. 17 with games against Chipola College (3 p.m. CT) and South Alabama (6 p.m. CT) at Jaguar Field in Mobile, Ala.

LSU will play six games this fall at Tiger Park, beginning with a 6 p.m. CT first pitch on Wednesday, Oct. 23, against Southeastern Louisiana. Admission and parking are free for all fall games hosted at Tiger Park.

LSU will return 17 players from the 2024 roster, including two-time NFCA All-American pitcher Sydney Berzon and two-time NFCA All-Region infielder Danieca Coffey. The Tigers will welcome nine newcomers comprised of six true freshmen and three transfers in junior infielder Avery Hodge (Oklahoma), junior outfielder Jalia Lassiter (Ole Miss) and fifth-year senior pitcher Ashley Vallejo (McNeese).

Directly support LSU Softball by joining the Diamondbackers today!

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.