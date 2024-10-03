BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU Athletics Hall of Fame nominations are now being accepted through February 1, 2025.

For access to Hall of Fame Nomination forms and criteria for former Student-Athletes and for former Coaches/Administrators, visit the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame site at this link: Hall of Fame Nominations Page

The Hall of Fame site also includes forms and criteria for the Distinguished Honor category, Jersey Retirement Nominations, Court/Field Naming Nominations and Statue Nominations.

To view the listing of the current inducted members of the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame, visit this link: LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Members

LSU inducts a new Athletics Hall of Fame class every two years. The next class is scheduled to be inducted in the fall of 2025.

1. Instructions/Criteria for Student-Athlete Nominations

In addition to completing the online form, please email two (2) letters of recommendation to Emily Dixon or mail to LSU Athletics c/o Emily Dixon, Baton Rouge, LA 70803.

Information must be submitted online, typed or printed for consideration by the Hall of Fame Selection Committee.

Please fill out completely. Incomplete forms will not be considered by the Selection Committee.

Self-nominations will not be considered by the Selection Committee.

For induction into the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame in the Student-Athlete category, an individual must meet all of the following criteria as outlined by the Constitution of the Hall of Fame:

(1) Have been granted an earned baccalaureate, professional or graduate degree by Louisiana State University or by some other regionally accredited institution of higher

learning. At least three years must have elapsed since the conferring of degree to be eligible

(2) Have earned one or more letters in a varsity sport at LSU

(3) Have gained national distinction through superlative performance as an athlete

(4) Have established a personal reputation for character and citizenship which reflects

favorably upon the University

Election into the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame can be achieved on the basis of the following athletic achievement:

All-American Honoree Record Holder (SEC, National, Institutional) Conference Champion National Distinction (Pro Sports Hall of Fame Member, National Awards, etc.)

2. Instructions/Criteria for Coach/Administrator Nominations

In addition to completing the online form, please email two (2) letters of recommendation to Emily Dixon or mail to LSU Athletics c/o Emily Dixon, Baton Rouge, LA 70803.

Information must be submitted online, typed or printed for consideration by the Hall of Fame Selection Committee.

Please fill out completely. Incomplete forms will not be considered by the Selection Committee.

Self-nominations will not be considered by the Selection Committee.

For induction into the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame in the Coach/Administrator category, an individual must meet all of the following criteria as outlined by the Constitution of the Hall of Fame:

(1) Have been granted an earned baccalaureate, professional or graduate degree by Louisiana State University or by some other regionally accredited institution of higher learning

(2) Have made significant contributions to LSU athletics in a capacity other than that of an athlete (i.e., coach, trainer, etc.)

(3) Have gained national distinction through exceptional accomplishment in his/her field of expertise

(4) Have established a personal reputation for character and citizenship which reflects favorably upon the University

(5) Have been retired from his/her profession for at least five (5) years

3. Instructions/Criteria for Distinguished Honor Nominations

In addition to completing the online form, please email two (2) letters of recommendation to Emily Dixon or mail to LSU Athletics c/o Emily Dixon, Baton Rouge, LA 70803.

Information must be submitted online, typed or printed for consideration by the Hall of Fame Selection Committee.

Please fill out completely. Incomplete forms will not be considered by the Selection Committee.

Self-nominations will not be considered by the Selection Committee.

In order for a former LSU student-athlete or coach/administrator to be recognized with a Distinguished Honor, the following criteria must be met:

(1) Contributed to the advancement and growth of the Sport at LSU

(2) Laid a path or advanced opportunities for LSU Student Athletes

4. Instructions/Criteria for Jersey Retirement Nominations

In addition to completing the online form, please email two (2) letters of recommendation to Emily Dixon or mail to LSU Athletics c/o Emily Dixon, Baton Rouge, LA 70803.

Information must be submitted online, typed or printed for consideration by the Hall of Fame Selection Committee.

Please fill out completely. Incomplete forms will not be considered by the Selection Committee.

Self-nominations will not be considered by the Selection Committee.

In order for a former LSU student-athlete to be recognized by a retired Number/Jersey, the following criteria must be met:

(1) The athlete will have completed intercollegiate competition for LSU a minimum of five (5) years prior to nomination.

(2) Athletes must have demonstrated truly unusual and outstanding accomplishments, exceeding and in addition to all criteria used for Hall of Fame selection.

(3) The athletic performance should be considered unique, such as winning of a Heisman Trophy or National Player of the Year award, and should be based on the total LSU career.

(4) Athletes may also be considered for making dramatic impact on the popularity of his/her sport or for significant participation in positive change in LSU Athletics.

5. Instructions/Criteria for Court/Field Naming Nominations

In addition to completing the online form, please email two (2) letters of recommendation to Emily Dixon or mail to LSU Athletics c/o Emily Dixon, Baton Rouge, LA 70803.

Information must be submitted online, typed or printed for consideration by the Hall of Fame Selection Committee.

Please fill out completely. Incomplete forms will not be considered by the Selection Committee.

Self-nominations will not be considered by the Selection Committee.

In order for a former LSU student-athlete or coach to be recognized by court/field naming nomination process on the LSU campus, the following criteria must be met:

1. Hall of Fame Election criteria (Coach/Admin or Athlete)

2. Special Contributor Recognition criteria

3. Statue Nomination criteria

4. Jersey Retirement criteria

6. Instructions/Criteria for Statue Nominations

In addition to completing the online form, please email two (2) letters of recommendation to Emily Dixon or mail to LSU Athletics c/o Emily Dixon, Baton Rouge, LA 70803.

• Information must be submitted online, typed or printed for consideration by the Hall of Fame Selection Committee.

• Please fill out completely. Incomplete forms will not be considered by the Selection Committee.

• Self-nominations will not be considered by the Selection Committee.

In order for a former LSU student-athlete to be recognized by a life-sized statue on the LSU campus, the following criteria must be met:

1. The former student-athlete must have earned at least two (2) varsity letters in her/his sport at LSU.

2. The former student-athlete must have been granted an earned baccalaureate, professional or graduate degree by LSU, or by some other regionally accredited institution of higher learning.

3. The former student-athlete must have completed intercollegiate competition for LSU a minimum of ten (10) years prior to nomination.

4. The former student-athlete must have earned the highest collegiate award given in his/her sport as indicated below:

a. Baseball Golden Spikes Award

b. Basketball (Men) Naismith Trophy; Rupp Award; Helms Award

c. Basketball (Women) Wade Trophy; Naismith Trophy; Honda Award

d. Football Heisman Trophy

e. Golf (Men) Ben Hogan Award

f. Golf (Women) Dinah Shore Award; GolfStat Cup; Honda Award

g. Gymnastics Honda Award

h. Softball USA Softball Player of Year; Honda Award

i. Soccer Hermann Trophy

j. Swimming/Diving (Men) NCAA Swimmer of Year; NCAA Diver of Year

k. Swimming/Diving (Women) Honda Award

l. Tennis (Men) NCAA Singles Champion

m. Tennis (Women) NCAA Singles Champion; Honda Award

n. Track & Field (Men) Bowerman Award

o. Track & Field (Women) Bowerman Award; Honda Award

p. Volleyball Honda Award

5. The former student-athlete should have made significant accomplishments in her/his sport outside of her/his career at LSU to include major awards in professional sports and/or international competition.

6. The former student-athlete must have established a personal reputation for character and citizenship which reflects favorably upon the University and must have earned distinction in her/his post-LSU career.

7. Should a former student-athlete fail to meet one of the above criteria (except for Item 2), he or she may be considered for such recognition if he or she has achieved a lifetime of exemplary and singular accomplishments.

8. Under no circumstances may financial donations be a consideration.