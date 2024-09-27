Preview: Football Hosts South Alabama on Saturday Night

LSU looks to keep the momentum going against Sun Belt opponent South Alabama as the Jaguars travel to face the Tigers on a Saturday Night in Death Valley.

Kickoff is set for 6:55 p.m. CT on the SEC Network and the LSU Sports Radio Network.

Through four weeks of play, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has established himself as one of the nation’s best. Completing 70% of his passess, Nussmeier has gone 112-of-160 for 1,243 yards passing, with 13 TDs and seven big time throws, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Tigers powered past UCLA in Week 4 behind Nussmeier and 17 unanswered second half points, improving to 3-1 overall heading into Saturday’s matchup with USA. It was a second half that, Head Coach Brian Kelly says, is nothing to scoff at.

“To hold anybody to 64 yards total in the second half and 14 yards rushing, it says a lot about the way this team continues to fight,” Kelly said on Monday.

One of Nussmeier’s best throws of the season came early in the second quarter when he found redshirt freshman Kyle Parker for a 45-yard touchdown connection. It was Parker’s first touchdown as a Tiger and his second reception of the year.

“Confidence comes with making plays,” Kelly said of Parker. “He needed to go and make a play, and he did. It was so good for him. I think that’s really going to help him moving forward.”

Redshirt sophomore Aaron Anderson continued to be a reliable target for Nussmeier, reeling in six catches for 75 yards against the Bruins. Already entering the game with the most receptions for a tight end in LSU history, Mason Taylor became the all-time receiving yards leader for a tight end in LSU history after finishing with a team-high eight catches for 77 yards.

The defense continues to generate pressure on the opposing quarterback, led by defensive ends Bradyn Swinson and Saivion Jones. Swinson earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors after tallying five tackles, a forced fumble, and a pair of sacks. Jones recorded four tackles, 0.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.

“Five sacks for a second-straight game for our defense,” Kelly said. “From my perspective, we are disrupting offenses in the matter that we really hadn’t in the last couple years.”