Times of Interest: LSU Football vs. South Alabama

Times of Interest
LSU vs. South Alabama
September 28, 2024 * Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) * SEC Network
|7 a.m.
|Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
|10 a.m.
|LSU SportShop open | Shop 24 Hours at LSUshop.net
|12:45 p.m.
|LSU Athletic Ticket Office open
|1:45 p.m.
|PMAC open to public
|Bud Light Fan Zone opens
|• Located in front of PMAC
|Blue Crab Redemption Performs
|2 p.m.
|National L Club Tailgate opens at PMAC
|• Enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat
|3:45 p.m.
|Suites and Club Level open at Tiger Stadium
|4:10 p.m.
|LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk
|4:15 p.m.
|LSU Spirit Squads march down Victory Hill
|4:22 p.m.
|The Oaks TAF Members march down Victory Hill
|4:29 p.m.
|LSU band marches down Victory Hill
|4:30 p.m.
|LSU arrives at Victory Hill
|LSU Game Day pregame radio show live live from Bud Light Fan Zone
|• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
|4:32 p.m.
|LSU marches down Victory Hill
|4:45 p.m.
|All gates to Tiger Stadium open
|4:50 p.m.
|LSU band performance in PMAC
|5:15 p.m.
|LSU band arrives at Tiger Stadium
|6:15 p.m.
|LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
|• Chris Blair, Gordy Rush, Marlon Favorite
|• Listen free at LSUsports.net/live or in the LSU Sports Mobile App
|6:32 p.m.
|Sponsor Game Ball recognition presented by LSU volleyball head coach Tonya Johnson
|6:33 p.m.
|LSU Volleyball Alumni Recognition
|6:35 p.m.
|TAF Scholarship Recognition
|6:39 p.m.
|Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
|6:43 p.m.
|Moment of Reflection
|6:43:30 p.m.
|LSU Alma Mater
|6:45:45 p.m.
|National Anthem
|6:48 p.m.
|LSU departs locker room
|6:50 p.m.
|LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium
|6:51 p.m.
|LSU takes the field
|6:52 p.m.
|South Alabama takes the field
|Coin toss at midfield
|Guest Captains presentation
|• DT AJ Duhe, RS/RB Trindon Holliday, TE David LaFleur
|6:55 p.m.
|Kickoff: LSU vs. South Alabama on SEC Network