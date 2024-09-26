LSU Gold
Football

Times of Interest: LSU Football vs. South Alabama

by Michael Bonnette
Times of Interest

September 28, 2024 * Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) * SEC Network

7 a.m. Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
10 a.m. LSU SportShop open | Shop 24 Hours at LSUshop.net
12:45 p.m. LSU Athletic Ticket Office open
1:45 p.m. PMAC open to public
Bud Light Fan Zone opens
• Located in front of PMAC
Blue Crab Redemption Performs
2 p.m. National L Club Tailgate opens at PMAC
• Enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat
3:45 p.m. Suites and Club Level open at Tiger Stadium
4:10 p.m. LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk
4:15 p.m. LSU Spirit Squads march down Victory Hill
4:22 p.m. The Oaks TAF Members march down Victory Hill
4:29 p.m. LSU band marches down Victory Hill
4:30 p.m. LSU arrives at Victory Hill
LSU Game Day pregame radio show live live from Bud Light Fan Zone
• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
4:32 p.m. LSU marches down Victory Hill
4:45 p.m. All gates to Tiger Stadium open
4:50 p.m. LSU band performance in PMAC
5:15 p.m. LSU band arrives at Tiger Stadium
6:15 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
• Chris Blair, Gordy Rush, Marlon Favorite
• Listen free at LSUsports.net/live or in the LSU Sports Mobile App
6:32 p.m. Sponsor Game Ball recognition presented by LSU volleyball head coach Tonya Johnson
6:33 p.m. LSU Volleyball Alumni Recognition
6:35 p.m. TAF Scholarship Recognition
6:39 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
6:43 p.m. Moment of Reflection
6:43:30 p.m. LSU Alma Mater
6:45:45 p.m. National Anthem
6:48 p.m. LSU departs locker room
6:50 p.m. LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium
6:51 p.m. LSU takes the field
6:52 p.m. South Alabama takes the field
Coin toss at midfield
Guest Captains presentation
• DT AJ Duhe, RS/RB Trindon Holliday, TE David LaFleur
6:55 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. South Alabama on SEC Network

 

Presentations

In-Game Presentations
1Q, 2nd Timeout: EFCU 100 Years of Tiger Stadium fan recognition
Between 1Q and 2Q: Geaux Hero recognition
2Q, 3rd Timeout: Soldier Salute
3Q, 1st Timeout: USAF Flyover Crew recognition

Halftime
Nicholls Band performance
LSU Band performance

Follow the Action

Live stats on www.LSUstats.com.

Updates on social media throughout the day and the game at:
twitter.com/LSUfootball
www.facebook.com/LSUfootball
www.instagram.com/LSUfootball

