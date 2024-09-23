Brace Set to Compete in Templeton 60K Pro Circuit

TEMPLETON, Ca. – Cadence Brace is set to make her collegiate debut as she travels to Templeton to compete in the USTA 60K Pro Circuit from Sept. 23 through Sept. 29.

The tournament showcases 26 players from six different countries. Brace, seeded No. 2, is entering the competition with a singles ranking of #450 WTA and has received a first-round bye. The newcomer is trailing behind the top-seeded player, Veronika Miroshnichenko, holding a singles ranking of #445 WTA. Brace will face the winner of Margaret Sohns or No. 14 seed Maya Iyengar.

The Toronto native enters LSU with an impressive resume and is regarded as one of the top prospects, with 11.01 singles UTR. Beyond that, Brace holds a career-high #358 WTA Ranking.

Brace hopes to demonstrate her immense potential and make an instant impact. She has a proven track record of competing at a high level. In June 2024, she secured her first professional singles title at the ITF 35k event in Wichita, Kansas.

Prior to her arrival in Baton Rouge, she maintained a high level of competition. Over the calendar year, she attained significant accomplishments, such as reaching the singles quarterfinals at ITF 35k events in Spain, Colombia, and Guadeloupe and achieving semifinal berths at ITF 35k and 75k events in Spain and Sumter, SC, respectively.

Notable results from recent years include emerging as a finalist at the W15 Lambare in Paraguay in 2021. In the subsequent year, Brace secured victories over No. 70 Kaja Juvan and No. 79 Claire Liu.

