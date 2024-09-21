Vasquez Reaches Quarterfinals of M15 Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Alessio Vasquez and Ishaan Ravichander of the LSU Men’s Tennis team competed in the M15 Fayetteville, a professional competition hosted by the ITF, this past week.

ITF M15 Fayetteville

Day One – First Round singles qualifying

To begin the tournament, Vasquez and Ravichander both secured singles wins in the qualifying rounds of the competition.

Vasquez faced Tommy Czaplinski on Monday to start off the week. Only dropping one game, Vasquez quickly took the first set by a score of 6-1. The second set was a narrower game but Vasquez still was able to secure a win by defeating Czaplinski by a score of 6-4.

Ravichander made his debut as a Tiger on Monday on the singles court against Jake Jacoby. Jacoby put three games on the board but Ravichander ultimately won the first set by a score of 6-3. Bringing the momentum from the first set’s win, Ravichander secured his first win as a Tiger after defeating Jacoby in a clean 6-0 set to conclude the match.

Day Two – Second round singles qualifying

To begin the Tigers’ competition in the second qualifying round of singles, Ravichander faced David Saye. Dropping three games in the first set and one game in the second set, Saye defeated Ravichander by a score of 6-3, 6-1.

Vasquez brought momentum into his second qualifying round of singles against Tyler Bowers. The match went to three tough sets with Bowers quickly taking the first set 6-2. In the second set, Vasquez came back and won 7-5 to force a third set. In the 10 point tie-breaker, the match point went back and forth but Vasquez earned the match with a third set final score of 11-9. With the win, Vasquez advanced to the first round of singles.

Day Three – First round singles

Vasquez played yet another impressive match on Wednesday against Ilgiz Valiev. In a first set battle, Valiev won 7-5. In the second set, Vasquez came back to take the set 6-4. Entering into his second third-set-tiebreak of the week, Vasquez took the set 7-6(4) to advance to the second round of singles.

Day Four – Second round singles

The second round of singles for Vasquez was against Matt Kuhar. The match went to three sets with Kuhar taking the first set by a score of 6-3. The second set was a battle, but ultimately Vasquez came out on top with a score of 7-5, forcing a third set to determine a winner. Only dropping three games, Vasquez took the third and final set by a score of 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Day Five – Quarterfinals

Vasquez qualified for the quarterfinals of the tournament where he faced Mario Martinez Serrano. The first set went to Martinez Serrano with a narrow score of 7-6(0). Dropping two games in the second set, Martines Serrano defeated Vasquez by a score of 6-2. Despite the loss, this marks a successful start to Alesso Vasquez’s fall campaign.

Up Next

Five Tigers will compete at the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Play will begin Saturday, September 21.

