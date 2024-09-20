Preview: Tigers Set to Host UCLA on Saturday Afternoon

After a thrilling win in the SEC opener, No. 16 LSU (2-1) returns to Death Valley to host UCLA (1-1) on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 2:45 p.m. CT on ABC and the LSU Sports Radio Network.

Saturday marks the Bruins’ first visit to Tiger Stadium and the second meeting between the two programs, the first coming in 2021 when the Tigers fell to UCLA, 38-27, in Pasadena for the season opener.

LSU looks to carry the momentum of a last-second 36-33 victory over South Carolina in Columbia, a game where the Tigers fell behind 17-0 in the second quarter. Freshman running back Caden Durham changed the complexion of the game, rushing for 98 yards on 11 carries with a pair of touchdowns.

“We have plenty to correct,” said head coach Brian Kelly on Monday. “Plenty to coach to. Plenty to get better at. Having said that, we won the football game, outscored them in the second half, and in doing so, came out with a hard-fought victory on the road.”

While quarterback Garrett Nussmeier had a few throws he would’ve liked back, the redshirt junior possessed many of the intangibles you want to see. Nussmeier finished 24-of-40 for 285 yards and two touchdowns with one interception, showing grit and resilience in a hostile environment.

“There’s more to it than arm talent,” Kelly said of Nussmeier. “You have to bring some of those intangibles. He showed the resolve and leadership to keep us in there. We have a talented QB, but he knows there’s some growth there. There’s not a more committed guy on our roster.”

Junior tight end Mason Taylor was incredibly productive with six catches for 58 yards and a score, while redshirt sophomore Aaron Anderson continued to flash with five catches of his own for 96 yards.

“What’s exceptional about him is his yards after the catch,” Kelly said of Taylor. “He’s got a great relationship with Nussmeier. He’s done a lot of things for us that sometimes don’t even get noticed.”

LSU defensive end Bradyn Swinson was awarded SEC Defensive Player of the Year after posting his best performance as a Tiger with seven pressures, five tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble. Swinson, who met with the media on Tuesday, credits his coaching staff for the progression seen on the defensive line.

“Bo Davis and Coach Peoples,” Swinson said. “They are building the mindset. They are helping us build the steps to where we want to be.”

The Tigers are expected to get redshirt junior receiver Chris Hilton back from injury, but in a limited capacity, according to Coach Kelly. The Zachary native has recorded 415 yards on 22 catches with three touchdowns in his LSU career.

UCLA is led by senior quarterback Ethan Garbers, who has tallied 409 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions through three weeks. Garbers also leads the team in rushing with 68 yards on 14 carries. Rico Flores Jr. leads the Bruins in receiving with 133 yards on just five receptions, along with a touchdown.

LSU enters the UCLA game averaging 33.3 points and 406.7 total yards per game (104.3 rushing, 302.3 passing). Nussmeier leads the SEC and ranks No. 2 nationally in touchdown passes with 10, while wide receiver Kyren Lacy stands atop the league in TD receptions with five. Mason Taylor became LSU’s all-time leader for career receptions by a tight end with 91 after hauling in six passes for 58 yards against the Gamecocks.

“I think you have to look at it from this perspective,” Kelly said. “Their work has been so good and they know they’ve prepared so well, their concern is they haven’t played they want to play. They were still able to overcome so many mistakes against a really good football team. That really built a lot of confidence in the group this week.”

LSU will wear their alternate uniforms on Saturday, featuring gold helmets, purple jerseys, and gold pants. “SEC Nation,” the SEC Network’s live pregame show, will also return to Baton Rouge for the first time since October of 2022. The live show will be broadcast from the Quad.