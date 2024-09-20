LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Football

Times of Interest: LSU Football vs. UCLA

GameDay Central Tickets Parking & Traffic Schedule +0
Times of Interest: LSU Football vs. UCLA

Times of Interest

LSU vs. UCLA        

September 21, 2024 * Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) * ABC

7 a.m. Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
8 a.m. Marty and McGee Live from The Quad
8:30 a.m. LSU Athletic Ticket Office open
9 a.m. LSU SportShop open | Shop 24 Hours at LSUshop.net
SEC Nation Live from The Quad
9:30 a.m.  Bud Light Fan Zone opens
• Located in front of PMAC
Pants Party Performs
PMAC open to public
11 a.m. National L Club Tailgate opens at PMAC
• Enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat
11:30 a.m. Suites and Club Level open at Tiger Stadium
12 p.m. LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk
12:15 p.m. LSU Spirit Squads march down Victory Hill
12:20 p.m. LSU NCAA Gymnastics Championship Team marches down Victory Hill
12:22 p.m. The Oaks TAF Members march down Victory Hill
12:29 p.m. LSU band marches down Victory Hill
12:30 p.m. All gates to Tiger Stadium open
LSU Game Day pregame radio show live live from Bud Light Fan Zone
• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
12:32 p.m. LSU marches down Victory Hill
12:45 p.m. LSU Gymnastics NCAA Championship Ring Ceremony in the PMAC
12:55 p.m. LSU band performance in PMAC
1:10 p.m. LSU band arrives at Tiger Stadium
2:10 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
• Chris Blair, Jacob Hester, Gordy Rush
• Listen free at LSUsports.net/live or in the LSU Sports Mobile App
2:23 p.m. Sponsor Game Ball recognition presented by gymnastics coach Jay Clark
2:29 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
2:33 p.m. Moment of Reflection
2:33:30 p.m. LSU Alma Mater
2:35:45 p.m. National Anthem
2:38 p.m. LSU departs locker room
2:40 p.m. LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium
2:41 p.m. LSU takes the field
2:42 p.m. UCLA takes the field
Coin toss at midfield
Guest Captains presentation
• DL Davon Godchaux, K Cole Tracy, DB Chris Williams
2:45 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. UCLA on ABC

 

Presentations

In-Game Presentations
1Q, 1st Timeout: Heisman Trophy Presentation
1Q, 2nd Timeout: EFCU 100 years Recognition
1Q, 3rd Timeout: Haleigh Bryant Honda Award Recognition
Between 1Q and 2Q: Gymnastics National Championship Recognition
2Q, 1st Timeout: OLOL Geaux Hero
3Q, 1st Timeout: Super Chevy Soldier Salute Recognition

Halftime
LSU Band performance
LSU 2023-24 SEC/NCAA Individual and Team Champions Recognition

Follow the Action

Live stats on www.LSUstats.com.

Updates on social media throughout the day and the game at:
twitter.com/LSUfootball
www.facebook.com/LSUfootball
www.instagram.com/LSUfootball

Related Stories

IN FOCUS: LSU Offensive Line

IN FOCUS: LSU Offensive Line

The LSU offensive line has captured the attention of Tiger fans as well as the national media. On3 ranked the Tigers’ offensive front as the best in the country in its preseason rankings, while the SEC Network’s Cole Cubelic ranked the unit as the best in the Southeastern Conference.
Preview: Tigers Set to Host UCLA on Saturday Afternoon

Preview: Tigers Set to Host UCLA on Saturday Afternoon

IN FOCUS: LSU Defensive End Bradyn Swinson

IN FOCUS: LSU Defensive End Bradyn Swinson

Senior Bradyn Swinson embraces LSU's new defensive system and intends to uphold the Tigers' proud tradition of excellence.