Times of Interest: LSU Football vs. UCLA

Times of Interest
LSU vs. UCLA
September 21, 2024 * Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) * ABC
|7 a.m.
|Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
|8 a.m.
|Marty and McGee Live from The Quad
|8:30 a.m.
|LSU Athletic Ticket Office open
|9 a.m.
|LSU SportShop open | Shop 24 Hours at LSUshop.net
|SEC Nation Live from The Quad
|9:30 a.m.
|Bud Light Fan Zone opens
|• Located in front of PMAC
|Pants Party Performs
|PMAC open to public
|11 a.m.
|National L Club Tailgate opens at PMAC
|• Enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat
|11:30 a.m.
|Suites and Club Level open at Tiger Stadium
|12 p.m.
|LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk
|12:15 p.m.
|LSU Spirit Squads march down Victory Hill
|12:20 p.m.
|LSU NCAA Gymnastics Championship Team marches down Victory Hill
|12:22 p.m.
|The Oaks TAF Members march down Victory Hill
|12:29 p.m.
|LSU band marches down Victory Hill
|12:30 p.m.
|All gates to Tiger Stadium open
|LSU Game Day pregame radio show live live from Bud Light Fan Zone
|• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
|12:32 p.m.
|LSU marches down Victory Hill
|12:45 p.m.
|LSU Gymnastics NCAA Championship Ring Ceremony in the PMAC
|12:55 p.m.
|LSU band performance in PMAC
|1:10 p.m.
|LSU band arrives at Tiger Stadium
|2:10 p.m.
|LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
|• Chris Blair, Jacob Hester, Gordy Rush
|• Listen free at LSUsports.net/live or in the LSU Sports Mobile App
|2:23 p.m.
|Sponsor Game Ball recognition presented by gymnastics coach Jay Clark
|2:29 p.m.
|Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
|2:33 p.m.
|Moment of Reflection
|2:33:30 p.m.
|LSU Alma Mater
|2:35:45 p.m.
|National Anthem
|2:38 p.m.
|LSU departs locker room
|2:40 p.m.
|LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium
|2:41 p.m.
|LSU takes the field
|2:42 p.m.
|UCLA takes the field
|Coin toss at midfield
|Guest Captains presentation
|• DL Davon Godchaux, K Cole Tracy, DB Chris Williams
|2:45 p.m.
|Kickoff: LSU vs. UCLA on ABC