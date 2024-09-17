BATON ROUGE – Record-setting LSU tight end Mason Taylor has been named the John Mackey Award Player of the Week following his performance in Saturday’s 36-33 win over South Carolina.

The John Mackey Award Player of the Week is presented to the top FBS tight end each week during the season.

Against South Carolina, Taylor became LSU’s all-time leader for receptions by a tight end as he ran his career total to 91 with six receptions against the Gamecocks. Taylor moved past Richard Dickson, who caught 90 passes during his four-year career at LSU from 2006-09.

Taylor’s six receptions led the Tigers and he accounted for 58 receiving yards with 41 coming after the catch. Three of Taylor’s catches resulted in first downs for the Tigers.

Through three games, Taylor has caught 17 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown. He ranks second among all tight ends nationally in receptions.

The honor is the second for an LSU player this week as defensive end Bradyn Swinson earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors on Monday after recording five tackles, a career-best three sacks, and a forced fumble in the win over the Gamecocks.

The Tigers return to action on Saturday, hosting UCLA at 2:30 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. The game will be televised on ABC.