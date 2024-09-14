Football Erases 17-Point Deficit to Beat South Carolina, 36-33

COLUMBIA, S.C. – After falling behind 17-0 at the 12:19 mark in the second quarter, the No. 16 Tigers fought until the final whistle to defeat South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, 36-33, on Saturday in Columbia.

Today’s victory marked the second-largest (tied) comeback win in program history away from home. The program record is 21 points versus Ole Miss in Jackson on Oct. 29, 1977.

LSU returns to Tiger Stadium next Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick against UCLA. The game will be televised on ABC.

Sellers and the South Carolina offense saw early success in the passing game, completing back-to-back passes to move across midfield, and would not look back. Running back Rocket Sanders would then break open a 27-yard gain for the Gamecocks, bringing the ball down to the LSU 4. Sellers would find paydirt in with a four yard QB keeper, putting a bow on an a seven play opening scoring drive, spanning 75 yards and just two minutes and 46 seconds.

On 3rd-and-11, with South Carolina threatening once again in LSU territory, Sellers’ pass to the end zone was intercepted by senior cornerback Zy Alexander, giving the Tigers the back back with 8:15 to play in the first quarter.

LSU’s offensive line surrendered their first sack of the season as Nussmeier was brought down for a 12-yard loss on 3rd-and-10 by Kyle Kennard. The Gamecocks were getting pressure early and often from edge rushers that are rated among the top in college football. LSU trailed 7-0 with 5:13 to play in the first quarter.

With 13:49 to play in the second quarter, South Carolina added to their lead with a 28-yard field goal from Alex Herrera, however, the Tigers defense made a stop on 3rd-and-7 as Ashton Stamps forced an incomplete pass, limiting the damage to three points instead of seven.

On 4th-and-21 from the LSU 41, Peyton Todd’s punt was blocked by Maurice Brown and recovered by Buddy Mack III and returned 16 yards to the LSU 10. Sanders then rushed for a 10-yard gain up the muddle for a touchdown to extend their lead to 17-0 with 12:19 to play.

The Tigers finally got on the board midway through the second quarter as freshman running back Caden Durham broke a 26-yard rushing touchdown on 3rd-and-9, cutting the deficit to 17-7 with 8:08 to play in the first half.

LSU got another massive stop from its defense in a big moment. On 3rd-and-12 from the USC 20, Sellers was sacked by Sage Ryan and Harold Perkins for a loss of 14 yards and a fumble, which was recovered by Perkins at the South Carolina 18.

The Tigers advanced to the USC 11, but on 3rd-and-3, Nussmeier’s pass to CJ Daniels fell incomplete, forcing a field goal. Placekicker Damien Ramos got LSU closer by connecting on a 28-yard field goal, making it a 17-10 game at the 4:28 mark.

The momentum was quickly halted as Sellers broke a 75-yard touchdown run over the middle of the field, extending South Carolina’s lead to 24-10 with 4:15 to play in the half. The Gamecocks had 232 yards of total offense to LSU’s 89 at that point.

Nussmeier responded with some big time throws to Daniels and Aaron Anderson. Back to-back-to-back throws of 18, 23, and 20 yards brought the Tigers inside SC territory to the Gamecock 16.

Nussmeier would then find Kyren Lacy for a 12-yard touchdown score, cutting the deficit to 24-16 with 1:20 to play. The PAT attempt was no good.

Bradyn Swinson brought Sellers to the ground for a sack to end the half. LSU trailed SC 24-16.

Kaleb Jackson opened the second half with a big 19-yard gain to the LSU 44. Nussmeier then found Anderson for a 44-yard pickup near the sideline, bringing the ball down to the USC 16. On 3rd-and-10 from the Gamecock 14, Nussmeier’s pass to Anderson was incomplete, but a flag for pass interference was called, giving LSU a first down at the 2-yard line. However, on 4th-and-1 from the 1, Nussmeier’s pass to Williams was incomplete, forcing a turnover on down.

On the next possession, after LSU’s defense forced a quick stop, the freshman Durham continued to flash, rushing for a 20-yard gain to the USC 25. On the next play, Nussmeier found Mason Tayor for a 16-yard gain to the USC 9. Durham then rush left for a 9-yard touchdown score, cutting the deficit to 24-24 with 6:47 to play in the third quarter. LSU elected to go for two-point conversion, but was not successful.

LSU captured its first lead of the game as Nussmeier found Taylor for a 2-yard touchdown completion, putting the Tigers up 29-24 with 14:56 to play in the contest. It capped off a 10 play, 80-yard drive that spanned five minutes and three seconds.

In a game full of explosive plays, Sanders provided another one with a 66-yard rushing touchdown on a defensive bust for the Tigers, giving the Gamecocks the lead back, 30-29, with 13:51 to play. South Carolina tried for two points, but the attempt was no good.

On 1st-and-10 from the LSU 25, an unexpected snap hit Nussmeier in the chest, causing a fumble, which was recovered by Dylan Stewart of South Carolina at the LSU 24. However, the Tigers were able to force a quick stop and a field goal, making it 33-29 with 10:34 remaining.

With 7:02 to play, Robby Ashford was sacked for a loss of 12 yards as Swinson, the defensive end from Douglasville, Ga., caused a fumbled, which was recovered by Major Burns at the USC 12. However, on 3rd-and-11, Nussmeier threw an interception to Nick Emmanwori, negating the chance at points.

With 2:03 to play, Nussmeier found Lacy on 1st-and-10 from the USC 33 for a critical 29-yard pickup, advancing the ball down to the USC 4. The sixth-year senior Williams would put the Tigers back on top with 1:12 remaining with a 2-yard touchdown rush, giving LSU the 36-33 lead.

With the chance to for overtime on the line, Alex Herrera’s 49-yard attempt with five seconds to play was wide left, giving LSU the 36-33 victory in Columbia.