Cross Country

LSU‘s Men and Women Earn Team Wins at LSU XC Invitational

by Braydin Sik
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s and women’s cross-country teams earned first-place finishes at home during the LSU Invitational hosted at the LSU UREC Field Complex.

Friday morning started off with the men taking the course in the 2×4000-meter relay. The Tigers put on a perfect performance finishing first through fifth with a point total of 15.

Leading the way on the men’s side was the duo of senior Jack Wallace and freshman Emedy Kiplimo. Kiplimo put on a stellar performance to carry their relay duo from fourth to first, with personal splits of 5:24.49 (2k) and 5:37.93 (4k) to combine for 11:02.42. The duo finished the day with a combined relay time of 23:13.58.

The next four relay squads also finished under the 24-minute mark. Junior Tyler Stevens and sophomore Hugh Carlson finished closed behind first with a time of 23:18.04. Casey Goetschel and Dyllon Nimmers took third with (23:3.02), Trenton Sandler and Will Dart took fourth with 23:42.55, and Thomas Rogers and Rhen Langley took fifth with a time of 23:47.30

Moments later after the men finished the course, the LSU women came in and swept place one through nine in the 2×3000-meter relay with a perfect score total of 15.

A first-place finish came from the duo of freshman Jenna Key and junior Michaela Rose. Rose anchored a stellar 3k of 9:34.26 to lead the duo through the finish line with 20:09.77.

The Tigers closed out the scoring positions with Svenya Stoyanoff and Lorena Rangel-Batres in second with 20:11.28, Taylor Tarpley and Yuya Sawada in third with 20:13.90, Carly Nicholson and Ella Chesnut in fourth with 20:20.13, and Sophia Jungling and Emerald Kehr in fifth with 20:47.88.

LSU returns to action on Saturday, September 28, when the Tigers travel up to Arkansas for the Chile Pepper Festival.

Results – LSU Invitational

Women’s Team Scores
1. LSU – 15
2. SE Louisiana – 27

LSU Women Relay Times (2x3k)
1. Michaela Rose & Jenna Key – 20:09.77
2. Lorena Rangel-Batres & Svenya Stoyanoff – 20:11.28
3. Yuya Sawada & Taylor Tarpley – 20:13.90
4. Ella Chesnut & Carly Nicholson – 20:20.13
5. Emerald Kehr & Sophia Jungling – 20:47.88
6. Callie Hardy & Ahry Comer – 20:49.69
7. Tana Monk & Natalie Venkataraman – 20:52.63
8. Gwyneth Hughes & Anna Pierce – 20:54.74
9. Hailey Day & Sophie Martin – 20:56.26

Men’s Team Scores
1. LSU – 15
2. Southern – 37
3. SE Louisiana – 39

LSU Men Relay Times (2x4k)
1. Emedy Kiplimo & Jack Wallace – 23:13.58
2. Hugh Carlson & Tyler Stevens – 23:18.04
3. Casey Goetschel & Dyllon Nimmers – 23:30.02
4. Will Dart & Trenton Sandler – 23:42.55
5. Rhen Langley & Thomas Rogers – 23:47.30

