BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU on Thursday released its 56-game 2025 baseball schedule, which begins on Friday, February 14, when the Tigers face Purdue Fort Wayne in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
LSU will play more than half of its regular-season schedule – 32 games – against teams that participated in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, including six games against clubs that advanced to the College World Series.
Starting times for the games on the 2025 schedule will be determined in the coming months after television schedules and team travel arrangements are finalized.
The deadline for current season ticket holders to submit renewals for the 2025 season is October 1, 2024. Season ticket holders may submit renewals by logging in to their online accounts at www.LSUtix.net or by calling (225) 578-2184 during the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday.
Applications are also available now at www.LSUtix.net for fans to join a request list for new season tickets and parking permits, including the new Field Level Loges and Drink Rails. For information on the field level seating, please click here.
The Tigers’ non-conference schedule is highlighted by a trip on February 26 to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, where LSU will meet Dallas Baptist in the MLB ball park.
Following its game versus Dallas Baptist, the Tigers will travel to nearby Frisco, Texas, to participate on February 28-March 2 in the Frisco College Baseball Classic, where the Tigers will take on Kansas State, Nebraska and Sam Houston. The event will be held at Riders Field, home of the Frisco RoughRiders, the Texas Rangers’ Double-A affiliate.
The 30-game Southeastern Conference slate begins with a weekend home series versus Missouri on March 14. LSU will also play host to league foes Mississippi State, Alabama, Tennessee and Arkansas.
The Tigers will travel for SEC weekends at Texas and Oklahoma, both new members of the league in 2025. LSU will also play road series at Auburn, Texas A&M and South Carolina.
Dates for some SEC games could change once the league determines its television schedule.
Preparation for the 2025 season is underway, as the Tigers are engaged in conditioning drills and individual workouts. LSU begins its six-week, full-squad fall practice period on Thursday, October 10.
Along with its customary intra-squad scrimmages, LSU will play two exhibition games this fall against other schools. The Tigers meet Samford on Sunday, November 3, at Keesler Federal Park in Biloxi, Miss., and LSU will face UL Lafayette on Sunday, November 10 at Moore Field in Lafayette, La.
More information about the fall exhibition games will be announced in the coming weeks.
2025 LSU Baseball Schedule
Game Times are TBA, except where noted
(Home Games in ALL CAPS)
FEBRUARY
14 (Fri.) PURDUE FORT WAYNE
15 (Sat.) PURDUE FORT WAYNE
16 (Sun.) PURDUE FORT WAYNE
18 (Tue.) SOUTHERN
19 (Wed.) at Nicholls
21 (Fri.) OMAHA
22 (Sat.) OMAHA
23 (Sun.) OMAHA
26 (Wed.) vs. Dallas Baptist, 7 p.m. (@ Globe Life Field – Arlington, Texas)
28 (Fri.) vs. Kansas State (Frisco College Classic @ Riders Park – Frisco, Texas)
MARCH
1 (Sat.) vs. Nebraska (Frisco College Classic @ Riders Park – Frisco, Texas)
2 (Sun.) vs. Sam Houston (Frisco College Classic @ Riders Park – Frisco, Texas)
4 (Tue.) NORTH DAKOTA STATE
5 (Wed.) NORTH DAKOTA STATE
7 (Fri.) NORTH ALABAMA
8 (Sat.) NORTH ALABAMA
9 (Sun.) NORTH ALABAMA
11 (Tue.) XAVIER
14 (Fri.) MISSOURI
15 (Sat.) MISSOURI
16 (Sun.) MISSOURI
18 (Tue.) NEW ORLEANS
21 (Fri.) at Texas
22 (Sat.) at Texas
23 (Sun.) at Texas
25 (Tue.) UL LAFAYETTE
28 (Fri.) MISSISSIPPI STATE
29 (Sat.) MISSISSIPPI STATE
30 (Sun.) MISSISSIPPI STATE
APRIL
1 (Tue.) LOUISIANA TECH
4 (Fri.) at Oklahoma
5 (Sat.) at Oklahoma
6 (Sun.) at Oklahoma
8 (Tue.) NICHOLLS
11 (Fri.) at Auburn
12 (Sat.) at Auburn
13 (Sun.) at Auburn
15 (Tue.) McNEESE
17 (Thu.) ALABAMA
18 (Fri.) ALABAMA
19 (Sat.) ALABAMA
22 (Tue.) NORTHWESTERN STATE
25 (Fri.) TENNESSEE
26 (Sat.) TENNESSEE
27 (Sun.) TENNESSEE
29 (Tue.) SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA
MAY
2 (Fri.) at Texas A&M
3 (Sat.) at Texas A&M
4 (Sun.) at Texas A&M
6 (Tue.) GRAMBLING STATE
9 (Fri.) ARKANSAS
10 (Sat.) ARKANSAS
11 (Sun.) ARKANSAS
15 (Thu.) at South Carolina
16 (Fri.) at South Carolina
17 (Sat.) at South Carolina
20-25 (Tue.-Sun.) SEC Tournament (@ Hoover, Ala.)
MAY/JUNE
30-1/2 (Fri.-Mon.) NCAA Regional (@ Campus Sites)
6-8/7-9 (Fri.-Mon.) NCAA Super Regional (@ Campus Sites)
13-22/23 (Fri.-Mon.) College World Series (@ Omaha, Neb.)