BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU on Thursday released its 56-game 2025 baseball schedule, which begins on Friday, February 14, when the Tigers face Purdue Fort Wayne in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU will play more than half of its regular-season schedule – 32 games – against teams that participated in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, including six games against clubs that advanced to the College World Series.

Starting times for the games on the 2025 schedule will be determined in the coming months after television schedules and team travel arrangements are finalized.

The deadline for current season ticket holders to submit renewals for the 2025 season is October 1, 2024. Season ticket holders may submit renewals by logging in to their online accounts at www.LSUtix.net or by calling (225) 578-2184 during the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday.

Applications are also available now at www.LSUtix.net for fans to join a request list for new season tickets and parking permits, including the new Field Level Loges and Drink Rails. For information on the field level seating, please click here.

The Tigers’ non-conference schedule is highlighted by a trip on February 26 to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, where LSU will meet Dallas Baptist in the MLB ball park.

Following its game versus Dallas Baptist, the Tigers will travel to nearby Frisco, Texas, to participate on February 28-March 2 in the Frisco College Baseball Classic, where the Tigers will take on Kansas State, Nebraska and Sam Houston. The event will be held at Riders Field, home of the Frisco RoughRiders, the Texas Rangers’ Double-A affiliate.

The 30-game Southeastern Conference slate begins with a weekend home series versus Missouri on March 14. LSU will also play host to league foes Mississippi State, Alabama, Tennessee and Arkansas.

The Tigers will travel for SEC weekends at Texas and Oklahoma, both new members of the league in 2025. LSU will also play road series at Auburn, Texas A&M and South Carolina.

Dates for some SEC games could change once the league determines its television schedule.

Preparation for the 2025 season is underway, as the Tigers are engaged in conditioning drills and individual workouts. LSU begins its six-week, full-squad fall practice period on Thursday, October 10.

Along with its customary intra-squad scrimmages, LSU will play two exhibition games this fall against other schools. The Tigers meet Samford on Sunday, November 3, at Keesler Federal Park in Biloxi, Miss., and LSU will face UL Lafayette on Sunday, November 10 at Moore Field in Lafayette, La.

More information about the fall exhibition games will be announced in the coming weeks.

2025 LSU Baseball Schedule

Game Times are TBA, except where noted

(Home Games in ALL CAPS)

FEBRUARY

14 (Fri.) PURDUE FORT WAYNE

15 (Sat.) PURDUE FORT WAYNE

16 (Sun.) PURDUE FORT WAYNE

18 (Tue.) SOUTHERN

19 (Wed.) at Nicholls

21 (Fri.) OMAHA

22 (Sat.) OMAHA

23 (Sun.) OMAHA

26 (Wed.) vs. Dallas Baptist, 7 p.m. (@ Globe Life Field – Arlington, Texas)

28 (Fri.) vs. Kansas State (Frisco College Classic @ Riders Park – Frisco, Texas)

MARCH

1 (Sat.) vs. Nebraska (Frisco College Classic @ Riders Park – Frisco, Texas)

2 (Sun.) vs. Sam Houston (Frisco College Classic @ Riders Park – Frisco, Texas)

4 (Tue.) NORTH DAKOTA STATE

5 (Wed.) NORTH DAKOTA STATE

7 (Fri.) NORTH ALABAMA

8 (Sat.) NORTH ALABAMA

9 (Sun.) NORTH ALABAMA

11 (Tue.) XAVIER

14 (Fri.) MISSOURI

15 (Sat.) MISSOURI

16 (Sun.) MISSOURI

18 (Tue.) NEW ORLEANS

21 (Fri.) at Texas

22 (Sat.) at Texas

23 (Sun.) at Texas

25 (Tue.) UL LAFAYETTE

28 (Fri.) MISSISSIPPI STATE

29 (Sat.) MISSISSIPPI STATE

30 (Sun.) MISSISSIPPI STATE

APRIL

1 (Tue.) LOUISIANA TECH

4 (Fri.) at Oklahoma

5 (Sat.) at Oklahoma

6 (Sun.) at Oklahoma

8 (Tue.) NICHOLLS

11 (Fri.) at Auburn

12 (Sat.) at Auburn

13 (Sun.) at Auburn

15 (Tue.) McNEESE

17 (Thu.) ALABAMA

18 (Fri.) ALABAMA

19 (Sat.) ALABAMA

22 (Tue.) NORTHWESTERN STATE

25 (Fri.) TENNESSEE

26 (Sat.) TENNESSEE

27 (Sun.) TENNESSEE

29 (Tue.) SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA

MAY

2 (Fri.) at Texas A&M

3 (Sat.) at Texas A&M

4 (Sun.) at Texas A&M

6 (Tue.) GRAMBLING STATE

9 (Fri.) ARKANSAS

10 (Sat.) ARKANSAS

11 (Sun.) ARKANSAS

15 (Thu.) at South Carolina

16 (Fri.) at South Carolina

17 (Sat.) at South Carolina

20-25 (Tue.-Sun.) SEC Tournament (@ Hoover, Ala.)

MAY/JUNE

30-1/2 (Fri.-Mon.) NCAA Regional (@ Campus Sites)

6-8/7-9 (Fri.-Mon.) NCAA Super Regional (@ Campus Sites)

13-22/23 (Fri.-Mon.) College World Series (@ Omaha, Neb.)