BATON ROUGE – Construction is underway at Alex Box Stadium on a premium field level seating and bullpen relocation project that is scheduled for completion this fall.

Fans may request the new Field Level Loges now for the 2025 season, and the seats will be allocated based upon Tiger Athletic Foundation Philanthropic Priority Point rankings as of October 31, 2024.

Information on the new Field Level Loges pricing and amenities, and renderings of the new bullpens and seating areas may be found by visiting this site: 2025 Baseball Field Level Loges.

The new Field Level Loges will be constructed along the left field and right field foul lines, adding 52 seats in left field and 106 seats in right field. The seating will be configured into 36 four-person loges and 14 individual seats.

The additional seating will not affect the sightlines of the existing first rows along each foul line, and protective netting will be added to extend past the new premium seating areas. Mesh swivel seats will be installed in the new premium areas to enhance the comfort of patrons.

The premium seating will feature in-seat service to assist with the food and beverage needs of patrons, and each group of four seats will include a built-in ice chest to keep beverages cold.

The LSU bullpen, which has been stationed in right field foul territory, will be moved to a new location beneath the right field bleachers. The new bullpen will feature multiple pitching lanes for use by the Tigers’ staff.

The visitor bullpen will remain in left field foul territory, but will be reconfigured within the new premium field level seating and fitted with new protective netting. The visitor bullpen will feature two pitching lanes for opposing teams.

More information about general LSU Baseball season ticket opportunities may be found at 2025 Baseball Season Tickets, and parking permit information may be found at 2025 Baseball Parking.