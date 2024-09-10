Softball Releases 2024 Fall Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU softball team released its 2024 fall schedule, which features eight games, including six exhibition contests at Tiger Park.

Fall competition will begin with two games in Mobile, Ala., on Oct. 17 at Jaguar Field. LSU will challenge South Alabama at 3 p.m. CT and Chipola at 6 p.m. CT.

The remainder of the fall schedule will be played at Tiger Park, beginning with a 6 p.m. CT game versus Southeastern Louisiana on Oct. 23. The Bayou Bengals will play another doubleheader on Oct. 27 against Louisiana Tech and Northwest Florida State (times to be determined) and will play Co-Lin at 5 p.m. CT on Oct. 29. The fall schedule will conclude on Nov. 10, against Southern (2:30 p.m. CT) and Belhaven (5 p.m. CT).

All times are subject to change.

LSU will return 17 players from the 2024 roster, including two-time NFCA All-American pitcher Sydney Berzon and two-time NFCA All-Region infielder Danieca Coffey. The Tigers will welcome nine newcomers comprised of six true freshmen and three transfers in junior infielder Avery Hodge (Oklahoma), junior outfielder Jalia Lassiter (Ole Miss) and fifth-year senior pitcher Ashley Vallejo (McNeese).

Directly support LSU Softball by joining the Diamondbackers today!

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.