Preview: Football Kicks Off 100th Year in Tiger Stadium Against Nicholls

BATON ROUGE — LSU returns to Death Valley to face Nicholls on Saturday night, kicking off 100 Years of legendary Tiger Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 6:32 p.m. CT on ESPN+ and the LSU Sports Radio Network.

With new LED lights, one of the largest video screens in college football, new ribbon boards and new sound system, Tiger Stadium will be unveiled to fans for the first time on Saturday. The improvements have all been added to enhance the fan experience and will create an atmosphere in Tiger Stadium unlike anything seen since it first opened in 1924.

“When you look up at these massive boards, and it has all the information, all the bells and whistles, ribbon boards that are constantly feeding you information, it definitely helps for the game experience,” said head coach Brian Kelly.

In his second career start for the Tigers, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier posted a formidable performance against Southern Cal, going 30-of-39 passing for 308 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

LSU was led by sixth-year senior John Emery Jr. in the running game, rushing for 10 carries and 61 yards against the Trojans. However, Kelly announced some heartbreaking news as the Tigers will be without Emery moving forward after suffering a knee injury in a non-contact drill in Tuesday’s practice.

“We are just sick about John,” Kelly said. “You think about this and wonder how can this be fair to him. He’s overcome so many obstacles. It’s just so disappointing. We feel so bad for him and his family. John has overcome so much and I’m so proud of what he’s accomplished at LSU, getting his degree. He’s going to be successful in life and we will see what the future holds for him.”

Junior receiver Kyren Lacy was a force to be reckoned with in the first half, catching seven passes for 94 yards and a score, while tight end Mason Taylor and receiver Aaron Anderson were key contributors as well with seven catches for 62 yards and five catches for 64 yards and a touchdown, respectively.