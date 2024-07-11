LSU to Celebrate '100 Years of Tiger Stadium' with Upgrades to Death Valley

Here are some other highlights surrounding 100 Years of Tiger Stadium in 2024:

New Video Boards and Speaker Towers

Tiger Stadium will feature new video boards in the north endzone and the east and west corners of the south endzone. Featuring the latest in technology, the new video boards will be among the biggest and best in college football and will deliver excellent image clarity to all fans in Tiger Stadium.

The screen in the north endzone of Tiger Stadium measures 5,624 square feet, stands 37-feet tall and measures 152-feet in width, more than doubling the size of the previous screen (28-feet x 80-feet; 2,240 square feet). In addition, two new speaker towers will flank the north board with each measuring 19-feet x 37-feet.

The south endzone corner boards stand 48-feet tall and measure 67-feet in width and will supplement the main north endzone board.

Upgraded Ribbon Boards

A total of 11 LED ribbon boards – totaling more than 2,350 linear feet – have been installed on the fascia on the east, west and south sides of Tiger Stadium. The new digital technology will feature animations, graphics and game statistics and will bring constant energy and excitement, adding another layer of enhancements for fan enjoyment in Death Valley. LED lights have also been installed in the Chute – where the Tigers take the field – as well as the field tunnels.

New LED Lights

Tiger Stadium will also feature new LED lights in 2024 allowing for in-game light shows and other capabilities that will not only enhance the field of play, but will add to the excitement of Death Valley.

Share Your Tiger Stadium Memories

Fans are asked to share their Tiger Stadium memories by submitting photos, videos and stories of the special moments they have experienced in Death Valley.

To submit your Tiger Stadium memory, click here.

Submit Your Memory

Seven of the very best fan submissions will be selected and featured during each 2024 home game. Those fans selected will be given four tickets to a football game, recognized on the field and be part of 100 Years of Tiger Stadium celebration by sharing their story on an LSU podcast along with a video feature on LSUsports.net.

Tiger Stadium 100 Celebration: October 12 vs. Ole Miss

LSU will celebrate 100 years of Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct., 12 when the Tigers host Ole Miss. Visit LSUsports.net/tigerstadium100 for more details surrounding this historic event as LSU will pay tribute to one of the most iconic venues in all of sports.

100 Years of Tiger Stadium Website

LSU is launching LSUsports.net/tigerstadium100 giving fans a chance to re-live some of the top moments in the 100 years of Tiger Stadium. The site will feature photos and videos, a historical look at Tiger Stadium through the years as well a “On This Day in Tiger Stadium History” calendar of events that have taken place in Death Valley.

EFCU: “Centennial Partner” for Tiger Stadium 100

EFCU Financial, the second largest credit union in Baton Rouge and the third largest in Louisiana, will serve as the “Centennial Partner” for LSU’s 100 seasons of Tiger Stadium celebration in 2024. EFCU has served the Greater Baton Rouge Area for 90 years, providing exceptional financial services and community support.

Home Schedule

LSU’s seven-game home schedule is one of the most attractive in school history as the Tigers welcome longtime SEC foes Alabama, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt along with league newcomer Oklahoma to Tiger Stadium. UCLA also makes its first trip to Tiger Stadium along with Nicholls and South Alabama.