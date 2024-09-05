Football Continues to Prep for Saturday's Home Opener

BATON ROUGE – LSU continued to prepare for Saturday’s home-opener against Nicholls as rain chased the Tigers indoors for Thursday’s practice at the Charles McClendon Practice Facility.

LSU officially ushers in the 100th year of Tiger Stadium when the Tigers welcome Nicholls to Death Valley for the first time. Kickoff for the Tigers and Colonels matchup is set for 6:30 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

With new LED lights, one of the largest video screens in college football, new ribbon boards and new sound system, Tiger Stadium will be unveiled to fans for the first time on Saturday. The improvements have all been added to enhance the fan experience and will create an atmosphere in Tiger Stadium unlike anything seen since it first opened in 1924.

On the field, the Tigers have had a short work week due to Sunday’s season-opener against USC in Las Vegas. LSU returned to Baton Rouge at 5 a.m. on Monday.

“We had a short week – we got in at 5 a.m. on Monday and these guys didn’t make any excuses,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “They went to work on Tuesday, worked hard on Wednesday even though they were fatigued. We had a good day today. This is a team that recognizes what it takes to win. They know they have to put the work in, they have to do the little things the right way.”

Almost time to open up the 100th year of Tiger Stadium pic.twitter.com/1uv4EJ9ngT — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 6, 2024

Against Nicholls, the Tigers will face a Colonel team that forced five turnovers and limited Louisiana Tech to 386 total yards in last week’s 25-17 season-opening loss.

“We expect our team to be a better football team this week,” Kelly said when asked about the offense. “(We need to be) more consistent and attack Nicholls based on what they have shown us. They have a good defense, they are well-coached. It’s a team that knows how to win. They win a lot of football games. We are going to have to execute our offense and what we do. We need to be balanced, run the football and throw the ball down the field.”

Kelly announced the Tigers will be without running back John Emery, who suffered a knee injury in a non-contact drill in Tuesday’s practice. Emery led the Tigers in rushing with 61 yards on 10 carries against USC.

“We are just sick about John,’ Kelly said. “You think about this and wonder how can this be fair to him. He’s overcome so many obstacles. It’s just so disappointing. We feel so bad for him and his family. John has overcome so much and I’m so proud of what he’s accomplished at LSU, getting his degree. He’s going to be successful in life and we will see what the future holds for him.”

The Tigers will also be without defensive end Princeton Malbrue as he suffered a knee injury on special teams against USC.

With Emery out, Kelly announced that true freshman Ju’Juan Johnson has moved from the defensive backfield to running back. He joins as backfield that includes senior Josh Williams, sophomore Kaleb Jackson and freshman Caden Durham.

“He gives us the fourth back and gives us a little more balance there,” Kelly said of Johnson. “He’s an exciting player. He can do a lot of things. We felt like we could shuffle some things around on the defensive side of the ball and begin to get him involved.”