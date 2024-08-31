Preview: Tigers Travel to Las Vegas for Season Opener vs. Southern Cal

All eyes will be on two of college football’s most iconic brands on Sunday night in Las Vegas as No. 13 LSU and No. 23 USC face off at Allegiant Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:44 p.m. CT on ABC and the LSU Sports Radio Network. Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair, color analyst Jacob Hester and sideline reporter Gordy Rush will be on the call.

On the heels of back-to-back 10 win seasons under head coach Brian Kelly, the Tigers will look to start the season on the right foot in 2024. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier will make his second career start for LSU, with the first being last season’s ReliaQuest bowl win over Wisconsin.

“Excited about this matchup,” Kelly said. “Sunday Night Football. Las Vegas. A game that will be seen on ABC in primetime. Just a great showcase for college football and LSU in particular.”

The Tiger offense lost a trio of first round picks to the draft in April, but still return a unit bursting with talent in 2024, headlined by an offensive line primed to make a run at the Joe Moore Award. A year ago, left tackle Will Campbell and right tackle Emery Jones combined for 1,513 snaps, surrendering just two sacks and five quarterback hits.

At receiver, junior Kyren Lacy returns after a formidable 2023 campaign, reeling in 30 receptions for 558 yards and seven touchdowns. Chris Hilton and transfers C.J. Daniels and Zavion Thomas will also provide experience to the group, along with tight ends Mason Taylor and Ka’Morreun Pimpton. Redshirt freshman Kyle Parker is also expected to assume an increased role.

Sixth-year senior Josh Williams – who has rushed for 1,011 yards and 11 scores throughout his LSU career – headlines a deep group of running backs. Sophomore Kaleb Jackson is primed for a breakout season after signs of greatness in 2023. John Emery is back for a final year of eligibility and freshman Caden Durham joins the room as a former top prospect out of Duncanville High School.

“I think we have great leadership, guys that have experience, guys that hold each other accountable,” Kelly said. “They know what it’s like to play and win games. This is a team that knows what to do and how to do it.”

Defensively, the Tigers will be led by first year defensive coordinator Blake Baker, who has provided the unit with a jolt of energy through fall camp. Linebacker Harold Perkins was awarded the coveted No. 7 and was also named to the preseason Butkus Award watch list for the nation’s premier linebacker.

The linebacker unit is deep and talented alongside Perkins as sophomore Whit Weeks returns after showing positive flashes a year ago, in addition to senior Greg Penn III – who was awarded the legendary No. 18, given to a player who exemplifies what it means to be an LSU football player. Penn recorded 89 total tackles, four sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble as a junior.

The secondary will once again be led by coach Corey Raymond, who returned to LSU in January. Sophomore corner Ashton Stamps has solidified himself as a starter after appearing in 11 games with four starts as a true freshman. Sage Ryan provides veteran leadership to the group as he enters fourth season with the Tigers. Safety Major Burns started all 13 games as safety for the LSU in 2023, leading the team in tackles with 93. Redshirt sophomore Jordan Allen is expected to increase production after playing in final seven games of last season.

The defensive line features veteran returners like Jacobian Guillory, Saivion Jones and Gabe Reliford. It also features with new faces like Wisconsin transfer Gio Paez and Grand Valley State’s Jay’Viar Suggs. Guillory, the Alexandria, L.A. native, enters his fifth season with 50 career tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and a half-sack tallied.

After spending three seasons as a backup in Troy, USC is now led by junior quarterback Miller Moss, who recorded 681 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023. The Trojans added Mississippi State transfer running back Woody Marks, who has 32 starts in the SEC and 1,883 yards rushing under his belt. DT Bear Alexander, LB Eric Gentry and DB Akili Arnold headline a defense under new leadership in D’Anton Lynn.

“It’s precision,” Kelly said of USC’s air raid offense. “It’s fundamentally based upon wanting to throw the football. But they will attack you in the run game if you are overcommitting to the pass. Each head coach has its own way of tweaking it, and Lincoln has his own flavors.”

LSU and USC have faced each other twice in program history, both winning a game. The Tigers captured the most recent victory, defeating the Trojans in 1984, 23-3.