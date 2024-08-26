Three Tigers Set to Compete at the 2024 Lima World Athletics U20 Championships

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Track & Field will be well-represented at the 2024 Lima World Athletics U20 Championships this week. The five-day meet begins Tuesday and will be held at the Estadio Atletico de la Videna in Lima, Peru.

Lima will host the World Athletics U20 Championships for the first time, bringing together more than 1,700 athletes and 130 teams from around the world.

Just off of her recent action at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Ella Onojuvwevwo is set to make an appearance in the 400-meter races in Lima. Team Nigeria’s star 400m runner has been one of the top U20 runners in the world all season long, currently ranked No. 2 in the world with her personal-best time of 50.57 seconds. In her last U20 Championship appearance (2021), Onojuvwevwo boosted the Nigerian mixed and women’s 4×400-meter relay teams to gold. Her week will begin on Wednesday at 11:05 a.m. CT with the 400m heats.

Besides the returning junior, Onojuvwevwo, two incoming freshmen that began classes on Monday are set to rep their nations at the U20 Championships.

Paul Catalanatto is fresh off of setting a new personal-best toss in javelin throw with 71.35 meters (234’ 1”) to win at the American JavFest. A month before that he took gold at Nike Outdoor Nationals and silver at the USATF U20 Championships. Catalanatto enters the meet ranked as the No. 21 U20 javelin thrower in the world and will begin his meet tomorrow at either 4:20 p.m. (Group A) or 5:43 p.m. (Group B).

The other incoming freshman set to compete in Peru will be Team Jamaica’s Chad Hendricks. Hendricks enters this meet with a discus throw (1.750kg) personal best of 66.17 meters (217’ 1”) from the 2024 Penn Relays, which is No. 1 in the world for the weight of 1.750kg. The Jamaican will begin his week on Friday at either 11:55 a.m. (Group A) or 1:05 p.m. (Group B).

World Athletics U20 Championships Competition Guide

Tuesday, August 27th (Day 1)

4:20 p.m. | Paul Catalanatto – M’s Javelin Throw Qualification A

– Or –

5:43 p.m. | Paul Catalanatto – M’s Javelin Throw Qualification B

Wednesday, August 28th (Day 2)

11:05 a.m. | Ella Onojuvwevwo – W’s 400m Heats

5:45 p.m. | Ella Onojuvwevwo – W’s 400m Semifinals

Thursday, August 29th (Day 3)

5:32 p.m. | Paul Catalanatto – M’s Javelin Throw Final

6:45 p.m. | Ella Onojuvwevwo – W’s 400m Final

Friday, August 30th (Day 4)

11:55 a.m. | Chad Hendricks – M’s Discus Throw Qualification A

– Or –

1:05 p.m. | Chad Hendricks – M’s Discus Throw Qualification B

Saturday, August 31st (Day 5)

4:00 p.m. | Chad Hendricks – M’s Discus Throw Final

