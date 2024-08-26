BATON ROUGE, La. – Former LSU All-American outfielder Dylan Crews has been promoted to the Washington Nationals active roster, and he is scheduled to join the team Monday in Washington, D.C., for Game 1 of its series versus the New York Yankees in Nationals Park.

Crews, a product of Longwood, Fla., who captured the 2023 Golden Spikes Award while leading LSU to the College World Series title, is the 86th Major Leaguer in the illustrious history of LSU Baseball. He joins Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes and Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Hunter Feduccia as the third former LSU player this season to make his MLB career debut.

Crews joins Skenes as the second LSU player coached by Jay Johnson to reach the big leagues since Johnson began his tenure in Baton Rouge in 2022.

LSU has had at least one former player make his MLB debut in of 30 of the past 34 seasons.

Skenes and Crews were selected Nos. 1 and 2 overall, respectively, in the 2023 MLB Draft, marking the first time in MLB history the top two draft picks were produced by the same school.

Playing in his first full pro season in 2024, Crews is batting .270 with a .342 on-base percentage and a .451 slugging percentage with the Double-A Harrisburg Senators and the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings. Crews this season has collected 21 doubles, six triples, 13 home runs, 60 runs, 68 RBI, 25 steals and 36 walks in 100 minor league games.

Crews batted .426 (110-for-258) for LSU’s 2023 National Championship team with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 70 RBI and 100 runs. He was voted to the College World Series All-Tournament Team, batting .375 (12-for-32) in the CWS with one double, one triple, one homer, three RBI and 11 runs scored.

He finished No. 1 in the nation in runs scored (100), No. 1 in walks (71), No. 2 in on-base percentage (.567), No. 2 in base hits (110) and No. 3 in batting average (.426). Crews completed the year with a reached base streak of 75 games, which included all 71 games of the 2023 season and the last four games of the 2022 season.

Along with claiming the 2023 Golden Spikes Award as the nation’s best amateur player, Crews was voted the 2023 Southeastern Conference Male Athlete of the Year, encompassing all SEC sports.

Crews posted a .380 career batting average in 196 games over three seasons (2021-23) at LSU with 43 doubles, eight triples, 58 home runs, 184 RBI and 237 runs. He was a two-time consensus First-Team All-American, and he was voted the SEC Baseball Player of the Year in 2022 and 2023.

He was a two-time member of the SEC Community Service Team for his exemplary work in the Baton Rouge area with families affected by autism, and he was named to the 2023 SEC Academic Honor Roll.