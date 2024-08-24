Women's Tennis Announces Signing of Top Prospect Cadence Brace

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU women’s tennis head coach Taylor Fogleman announced on Saturday that Cadence Brace, one of the top players in the world from Toronto, Canada, has signed with LSU ahead of the 2024-2025 season.

“Our entire tennis program is so excited to welcome Cadence and her family to LSU. It has been an absolute pleasure getting to know Cadence, her parents, John and Tracy, and her younger sister, Britney. Cadence certainly had the choice to go to any school in the country, and we are humbled that she chose to continue her development at LSU. She has some incredible accolades already in her name, but we certainly feel her best tennis is ahead of her here at LSU and on the WTA Tour.”

Currently, Brace holds a WTA Ranking of #452, with a career high of #358. Her UTR stands at 11.01 in singles and 10.38 in doubles. Several weeks ago, she claimed her first professional singles title at the ITF 35k event in Wichita, Kansas. In 2024, other notable results include singles quarterfinal appearances at ITF 35k events in Spain, Colombia, and Guadeloupe and semifinal appearances at ITF 35k and 75k events in Spain and Sumter, SC, respectively.

Impressive career accolades include being a finalist at the W15 Lambare in Paraguay in 2021. Brace took down No. 70 Kaja Juvan and No. 79 Claire Liu the following year in August 2022.

Brace honed her skills at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. In 2021, she won the state championship in both singles and doubles.

“In Cadence Brace, we are obviously getting one of the best players in the world to join an already formidable group. Even more importantly, we are getting a humble, driven young lady that will leave an indelible mark on this program for years to come.”

