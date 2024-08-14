Gymnastics Earns Program Record Number of Scholastic All-Americans

Marlboro, NJ – 15 LSU Gymnasts were named 2024 Scholastic All-Americans, announced by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) on Wednesday.

The Tigers continue to break records on and off the competition floor. After claiming the program’s first national championship in April to now having earned a record academic achievement.

The squad’s 15 honors in 2024 marks the highest in program history, beating the previous record of 12 set in 2021. The program now owns a total of 198 Academic All-America awards, marking the 34th consecutive year that LSU has had at least one gymnast earn the honors

LSU earned a GPA of 3.5896 for the year, their highest in program history. Over 50% of the squad claimed academic honors. This year, four Tigers earned a perfect 4.0 GPA, while the remaining 11 gymnasts earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Overall, 63 programs averaged a 3.5 or higher GPA, with 1,174 individuals earning that mark, which is the most ever recorded (since 2008 when statistics were monitored). An impressive 296 student-athletes posted a 4.0 GPA, another new record since 2008. The average GPA across all reported student-athletes was 3.6103, which is the 2nd highest recorded.

Below is the list of Tigers who earned a spot on the 2024 WCGA Scholastic All-America list:

Name | GPA | Major

Jillian Hoffman | 4.00 | Leadership & Human Resource Development

Kai Rivers | 4.00 | Leadership & Human Resource Development

Kiya Johnson | 4.00 | Liberal Arts

Savannah Schoenherr | 4.00 | Leadership & Human Resource Development

Ashley Cowan | 3.97 | Kinesiology

Olivia Dunne | 3.95 | Interdisciplinary Studies

Kylie Coen | 3.92 | Sport Administration

Sierra Ballard | 3.91 | Business Administration

Alyona Shchennikova | 3.84 | Leadership & Human Resource Development

Annie Beard | 3.74 | Interdisciplinary Studies

Elena Arenas | 3.68 | Sport Administration

Amari Drayton | 3.65 | Entrepreneurship

Konnor McClain | 3.61 | Interdisciplinary Studies

Haleigh Bryant | 3.59 | Sport Administration

Leah Miller | 3.54 | Mass Communication